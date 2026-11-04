Bing Webmaster Tools Introduces Topic Portfolio Beta to Help Businesses Track AI Search Visibility

New feature builds on AI Performance insights, helping website owners identify relevant queries where competing websites are cited in AI-generated answers but their own sites are missing.

Bing Webmaster Tools is expanding its AI-powered search visibility capabilities with the introduction of Topic Portfolio, now available in beta, a feature designed to help website owners better understand their presence in AI-generated answers and uncover new content opportunities.

The development builds on AI Performance, an existing capability introduced to help website owners understand how their sites appear in AI-generated responses. Bing subsequently added topic and intent labels, providing additional context behind citations and helping users understand the subjects and purposes associated with AI search queries.

With Topic Portfolio, Bing Webmaster Tools is taking this analysis a step further by bringing related topics together and highlighting relevant queries where other websites are cited in AI-generated answers, but the user’s own website is not.

Moving Beyond Traditional Search Rankings

As artificial intelligence continues to transform online information discovery, businesses are increasingly looking beyond conventional search engine rankings to understand how their content is being referenced by AI-powered search experiences.

Traditional SEO analytics primarily focuses on keyword rankings, organic traffic, impressions and clicks. AI search visibility introduces another dimension: whether a website is being selected as a source in AI-generated answers.

Bing Webmaster Tools’ AI Performance capability addresses this emerging requirement by providing insights into how websites appear in AI-generated responses.

The addition of topic and intent labels has further enhanced the platform’s ability to contextualise these citations.

Topic Portfolio builds on these capabilities by organising related topics into a broader view of AI search visibility, helping businesses understand where their content is being referenced and where potential opportunities remain unexplored.

Identifying Content Gaps and Competitive Opportunities

One of the key objectives of Topic Portfolio is to identify relevant queries where competing websites receive citations while a particular website remains absent.

For digital marketers, this information can provide valuable direction for content planning and optimisation.

For example, a business publishing articles on digital marketing may discover that competing websites are cited for queries related to AI-powered SEO, content optimisation or search intent analysis, while its own website does not appear in those AI-generated answers.

These insights could help content teams identify subjects that require more comprehensive coverage, improve existing articles and develop resources that address specific user questions.

Rather than relying exclusively on conventional keyword research, businesses can use topic-level visibility insights to understand where their content may be falling short in AI-driven discovery.

Implications for Digital Marketing and SEO

The introduction of Topic Portfolio reflects the changing priorities of digital marketing professionals as AI-generated answers become an increasingly important part of the search experience.

The feature could support several areas of digital marketing strategy:

Content gap analysis: Identify topics and queries where competing websites receive AI citations.

Identify topics and queries where competing websites receive AI citations. Competitive intelligence: Understand where other sources are gaining visibility in AI-generated responses.

Understand where other sources are gaining visibility in AI-generated responses. Content optimisation: Improve existing articles and resources to address relevant user questions more effectively.

Improve existing articles and resources to address relevant user questions more effectively. Editorial planning: Prioritise topics based on AI search visibility opportunities.

Prioritise topics based on AI search visibility opportunities. Search performance analysis: Expand the understanding of website visibility beyond traditional rankings and organic traffic.

For businesses, these insights could help create a more informed approach to content development, particularly as AI-powered search experiences continue to evolve.

AI Search Visibility Becomes a New Digital Marketing Priority

The introduction of Topic Portfolio in Bing Webmaster Tools highlights the growing importance of understanding how content performs across both traditional search engines and AI-powered discovery platforms.

While conventional SEO remains important, businesses are increasingly evaluating whether their websites are being referenced as sources when users interact with AI-generated answers.

By combining AI Performance insights, topic and intent labels, and the new Topic Portfolio beta, Bing Webmaster Tools is providing website owners with a broader perspective on their AI search presence.

The feature offers an opportunity for businesses to identify potential content gaps, analyse competing sources and refine their digital marketing strategies.

As AI-powered search continues to develop, understanding where a website is cited — and where it is missing — could become an increasingly important component of digital marketing performance measurement.

For SEO professionals and content marketers, the message is clear: Search visibility is no longer only about ranking in search results. It is also about understanding how, where and why a website’s content is referenced in AI-generated answers.