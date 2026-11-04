eCash Hard Fork Brings an App Ecosystem to Bitcoin

Launched alongside the BIP 300 Drivechains architecture advanced by LayerTwo Labs, eCash (ECX) enables new blockchain applications while preserving Bitcoin’s existing protocol.

Miami, FL, Nov 04 – eCash (ECX), the first blockchain network to activate the BIP 300 Drivechain technology developed by LayerTwo Labs, officially launched its mainnet on October 29, just before the 18th anniversary of the publication of the Bitcoin whitepaper. Developed as a separate hard fork of Bitcoin, eCash (ECX) introduces a new platform for developers to build specialized networks, known as sidechains, bringing new functionality without requiring changes to Bitcoin’s existing protocol.

Bitcoin’s base layer prioritizes security, decentralization, and stability, but its limited capacity and programmability restrict its ability to support high-volume payments and complex financial applications. As a result, most of crypto’s major breakthroughs, from scaling and modularity to native privacy, have historically developed outside the Bitcoin ecosystem. Built to address these limitations, eCash (ECX) activates Drivechains, an architecture developed over the past decade and advanced by LayerTwo Labs through the Bitcoin Improvement Proposals BIP 300 and BIP 301. Drivechains allow developers to create independent, purpose-built blockchains with their own rules and functionality, while enabling assets to move between the eCash (ECX) mainchain and its sidechains.

Five sidechains launch with the eCash (ECX) mainnet, demonstrating the range of applications that Drivechain technology is designed to support, from faster payments and privacy-focused transactions to digital assets, identity systems, and prediction markets. BitNames, BitAssets, Thunder, Truthcoin, and zSide will be available to users immediately, with two additional networks, the quantum-resistant Photon and decentralized exchange CoinShift, currently in active development.

“While Bitcoin has matured into a $2 trillion asset class, its technical progress has stalled,” said Paul Sztorc, CEO of LayerTwo Labs and creator of the Bitcoin Drivechains proposals, “eCash provides the competitive testing ground necessary to safely drive financial infrastructure forward without risking the core network. After ten years of development, we are finally unlocking a free market, where builders can experiment without permission, users can choose which innovations have value, and the market decides what succeeds.”

The mainnet launch follows Alpha and Beta phases in which independent community members drove network activity and innovation, with Alpha hashrate peaking at 9.44 PH/s across seven independent pools. The phased rollout was designed to reduce technical and operational risk before ECX went live, giving miners, developers and users a test environment to identify software bugs and test wallets, exchanges and other infrastructure using practice ECX (pECX) before permanent assets were introduced. The rollout was specifically designed to de-risk the code and provide a live rehearsal of the permanent network.

The hard fork introduces ECX, the native cryptocurrency of the eCash network. Ordinary Bitcoin holders receive corresponding ECX balances at a 1:1 coin ratio. Self-custodying users can access native coin-splitting tools in the eCash (ECX) mobile wallet to separate their BTC and ECX holdings, enabling them to manage both assets independently.