Hyderabad’s NSN Mohan elected as SKÅL International World President in 2027; first Indian and Asian in the organisation’s 93-year history

Hyderabad, Nov 04: In a landmark achievement for Hyderabad and Indian tourism, Mohan N.S.N. (NSN Mohan), a Hyderabad-based travel and tourism professional, has been elected World President of SKÅL International for 2027, becoming the first Indian and the first Asian to lead the prestigious global tourism organisation in its 93-year history.

He was elected at the recently concluded 85th SKÅL International World Congress 2026, held at Gqeberha, Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa. A member of SKÅL International Hyderabad 606, Mohan’s elevation to the organisation’s highest leadership position is a matter of immense pride for Hyderabad, Telangana and the Indian tourism fraternity.

His election marks a significant milestone for India, placing an Indian tourism professional at the helm of an international network of travel and tourism leaders spanning several continents.

Founded in 1932, SKÅL International is the world’s largest and one of the oldest global professional organisations bringing together the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. The international association was formally established in 1934. Headquartered in Torremolinos, Málaga, Spain, it has grown into an influential global network of tourism professionals.

SKÅL International has an estimated 13,000 members, 295 clubs across 78 countries, with India having 22 clubs spread across 19 cities.

The organisation is an Affiliate Member of UN Tourism (formerly UNWTO) and has an established association with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). It also maintains relationships with other prominent international tourism organisations, including the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

Its philosophy, “Doing Business Among Friends,” reflects its distinctive approach of building business relationships through friendship, trust and international cooperation.

Unlike organisations representing only one segment of the industry, SKÅL brings together professionals from across the tourism ecosystem, including hotels, airlines, travel agencies, tour operators, tourism boards, cruise companies, hospitality businesses and other tourism-related enterprises.

Beyond business networking, SKÅL promotes responsible and sustainable tourism, environmental consciousness, cultural understanding and tourism as an instrument of international friendship and peace.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the 40th Anniversary celebrations of SKÅL International Hyderabad, Mohan outlined an ambitious agenda for his presidency.

His priorities include strengthening membership retention, attracting new members and significantly expanding the organisation’s international footprint.

“We aim to expand SKÅL’s presence from the current 78 countries to 100 countries and increase the number of cities in which we operate from 295 to 350. We also plan to grow our global membership from approximately 13,000 to 15,000. Equally important is retaining our existing members and strengthening the organisation at every level,” he said.

Mohan said another important priority would be to strengthen SKÅL’s engagement with governments.

“One of my key priorities is to make the Union Government and various State Governments understand the importance of SKÅL and the role it can play in tourism development and promotion. SKÅL brings together experienced tourism professionals from across the world. Their knowledge, networks and industry experience can contribute meaningfully to the growth of tourism,” he said.

Mohan’s election is particularly significant for Hyderabad, which has a long-standing association with SKÅL International. SKÅL International Hyderabad 606 celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2026.

With a member of the Hyderabad club becoming the global President, the city gains an exceptional opportunity to strengthen its visibility and relationships within the international tourism community.

The global SKÅL network can potentially be leveraged to introduce Hyderabad and Telangana to international travel professionals, tour operators, hospitality businesses and tourism investors.

The new global leadership position can open several avenues for Telangana’s tourism sector. These include promoting the state’s heritage destinations, temples, lakes, forests, wildlife, rural tourism experiences, resorts and weekend getaways; connecting local tourism businesses with international partners; attracting overseas visitors; and positioning Hyderabad as a destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).

It can also encourage international cultural exchange programmes, tourism familiarisation visits, business-to-business interactions and investment partnerships.

Commenting on the significance of this achievement, D. Ramchandram, Co-Chairman of the Tourism Committee, Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), said, Having an Indian global President from SKÅL International Hyderabad is a matter of immense pride for our city and country. But beyond the recognition, this is a tremendous opportunity for Hyderabad and Telangana.

SKÅL’s strength lies in its extensive international network of tourism professionals and the relationships it has built over more than nine decades. We should make effective use of this network to promote Telangana’s tourism destinations, connect our hotels, resorts and tour operators with international counterparts, encourage tourism investments and attract visitors from across the world.

Telangana has immense untapped potential in heritage tourism, nature tourism, spiritual tourism, rural tourism and weekend getaways. Hyderabad, with its international connectivity and hospitality infrastructure, can serve as the gateway.

My larger thought is that Hyderabad should use its new international tourism leadership position to become a stronger gateway for Telangana tourism to the world. We should translate this historic achievement into meaningful partnerships, increased international visibility and tangible economic benefits for the state.”

Dr. Valmiki Harikishan, President of SKÅL International Hyderabad, said the elevation of NSN Mohan to the global leadership position was a proud moment for the Hyderabad club and the entire Indian tourism fraternity. He emphasised the need to leverage this recognition to create meaningful international tourism partnerships and promote Telangana as a global destination.

Mohan’s election is not just an individual accomplishment. It is an opportunity for Hyderabad and India to strengthen their presence in the global tourism fraternity and create new avenues for international cooperation, observed several tourism professionals.