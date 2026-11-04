Accurate Appoints Dennis Schumacher as Global Chief Financial Officer

Finance veteran will help advance Accurate’s global operations and support long-term value creation and success

IRVINE, Calif. – November 4, 2026 – Accurate, a leading provider of global background checks and monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of Dennis Schumacher as Chief Financial Officer.

As CFO, Schumacher will lead Accurate’s global finance organization and financial strategy, working closely with the leadership team to support its global operations and long-term business objectives.

“Dennis brings an impressive combination of financial expertise, business leadership and sound judgment to Accurate,” said Tim Dowd, CEO of Accurate. “He knows how to navigate complexity, challenge thinking and bring people together around the decisions that matter most. I’m very pleased to welcome him to our leadership team.”

Schumacher brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting and operations, with extensive experience supporting global organizations across enterprise IT services, digital transformation, cloud consulting and cybersecurity.

Most recently, he served as Global Chief Financial Officer at Credera, a global digital transformation and IT consulting firm. Prior to Credera, Schumacher served as Chief Financial Officer at Coalfire Systems and CompuCom Systems and spent more than 20 years with Accenture and Avanade in a variety of commercial, finance and operational leadership roles in North America, Europe and Asia.

“Accurate’s strong market position and depth of expertise make this an exciting time to join the company,” said Schumacher. “I look forward to partnering with Tim and the leadership team to advance our growth strategy, invest with discipline, and drive enterprise value to position the business for long-term success.”

Schumacher joins Accurate as the company continues to build on its global scale and nearly three decades of industry expertise. Accurate supports more than 16,000 customers and conducts more than 60 million searches annually across more than 240 countries and territories.