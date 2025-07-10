Digital Kong bags social media mandate for Shark Tank-backed prosthetics brand Fupro

Digital Kong, a rising digital marketing agency based in Delhi NCR, has bagged the social media and PR mandate for Fupro, the innovative prosthetics brand that gained nationwide attention after its impactful appearance on Shark Tank India.

The agency will be responsible for crafting and executing Fupro’s and its founders’ social media presence and strategy, including content creation, digital storytelling, and community engagement across platforms.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sanjana Nishal, Founder of Digital Kong, said:

“Fupro is not just a product brand—it’s a purpose-driven innovation. Their work in the prosthetics space is reshaping lives, and we are incredibly proud to partner with them to amplify that impact through digital. Our goal is to turn every touchpoint into a story of empowerment and resilience.”

Nimesh Mehra, Founder of Fupro, added:

“We believe in innovation that changes lives. As we scale our presence and connect with more individuals across India, we’re confident this partnership will help us tell our story in a way that’s powerful, relatable, and truly human.”

Fupro, known for developing lightweight, functional, and affordable prosthetic solutions, is on a mission to redefine mobility and accessibility. With a strong engineering foundation and a human-centric approach, the brand now aims to expand its digital footprint and connect with a wider audience.

Through this collaboration, Digital Kong will work to elevate Fupro’s presence as not just a medical innovation brand but a symbol of strength, resilience, and transformation.