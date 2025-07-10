Streaming Expert Warns: 3 Phrases You Should NEVER Say While Streaming

Simple words during live broadcasts can expose streamers to identity theft and worse

Every day, millions of streamers go live across multiple platforms, sharing their gaming sessions and connecting with audiences worldwide. But while most focus on entertaining their viewers, many of them don’t realise they’re accidentally broadcasting sensitive information that hackers can exploit in real time. And with cybercrime costs projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually in 2025, with a 15% yearly increase in cyberattack volume, the threat from these online criminals has never been bigger.

Steven Gannon, Co-Founder of FollowersPanda, a Twitch growth service, has seen firsthand how streamers unknowingly put themselves at risk. “As someone who’s both a web developer and gamer, I’ve watched countless streams where people reveal way more than they should,” says Gannon. “Hackers don’t need sophisticated tools anymore – they just need to listen carefully to what streamers say during their broadcasts.”

The issue has become more pressing as streaming platforms continue to grow and cybercriminals develop new methods to harvest personal data from live content.

Drawing from his experience helping over 10,000 streamers grow their channels, Gannon has identified the most dangerous verbal slip-ups that can compromise a streamer’s security. Below, he breaks down the three types of phrases that put streamers at greatest risk and explains exactly how cybercriminals exploit them.

The 3 Dangerous Phrase Types That Expose Streamers

Personal Information Cues

The most dangerous words streamers can say are those that reveal personal details, even seemingly innocent ones. Phrases like “my real name is”, “I live in”, or “my phone number” create immediate opportunities for hackers.

“When streamers casually mention their real name or location, they’re giving hackers the foundation for identity theft,” explains Gannon. “They might accidentally say their full address while reading donations or talking about local events. That information gets recorded and can be used to find social media profiles, work information, or even physical addresses.”

Partial Passwords or Security Answers

Streamers may not realise they’re giving away pieces of their passwords or security questions during casual conversation. Mentioning a pet’s name, favourite movie, or childhood street can provide hackers with common password components or security question answers.

“People think they’re being clever by not saying the full password, but hackers can piece together information from multiple streams,” says Gannon. “If you mention your dog’s name is Max today and next week you talk about graduating in 2015, someone could try Max2015 as your password.”

Location and Schedule Reveals

Phrases that reveal current location or future plans create both digital and physical security risks. Comments like “I’m at the coffee shop on Main Street” or “I’ll be streaming from my dorm room” provide real-time location data.

How Hackers Exploit Stream Audio and Visual Data

Modern cybercriminals use sophisticated methods to harvest information from live streams. They employ AI-powered tools that can automatically scan audio for keywords, analyse screen content for personal information, and cross-reference data from multiple sources.

“The scary part is how automated this has become,” Gannon notes. “Hackers don’t even need to watch streams live anymore. They can run programs that monitor multiple channels simultaneously, flagging any stream where personal information gets mentioned.”

These tools can capture information from chat overlays, notification pop-ups, and even background conversations that streamers think viewers can’t hear clearly.

Important Safety Tips for Streamers

Gannon says smart streamers can protect themselves by implementing several key safety measures:

Mute During Personal Conversations: Always mute your microphone when taking phone calls or having private discussions, even if you think the conversation is harmless.

Use Overlays Strategically: Screen overlays can hide sensitive information like taskbars, notification areas, and personal folders that might appear on screen.

Create Streaming Personas: Develop a streaming identity separate from your real identity, using different usernames and avoiding personal details entirely.

“The best approach is to treat your stream like a public performance,” advises Gannon. “Everything you say and show should be something you’d be comfortable announcing to strangers on the street.”

Steven Gannon, Co-Founder of FollowersPanda, commented:

“Most streamers get into broadcasting because they love gaming and connecting with people, but they don’t realise they’re essentially running a public broadcast that anyone can record and analyse. The biggest mistake I see is streamers thinking their audience is just their regular viewers – but anyone can watch, including people with malicious intent.

“What’s particularly concerning is how streamers often share personal information without even realising it. They’ll mention going to their local GameStop, talk about their college campus, or reference their work schedule. Each piece might seem harmless on its own, but when combined, it creates a detailed profile that hackers can exploit.

“The solution isn’t to stop streaming, but to be more intentional about what you share. Simple changes like using a separate streaming persona and being mindful of what’s visible on your screen can make a huge difference in protecting your privacy and security.”