IHCL Announces the Signing of a Ginger in Kanpur

Chandigarh, JULY 10, 2025: The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the signing of a Ginger hotel in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This is a greenfield project.

Ms. Deepika Rao, Executive Vice President, New Businesses and Hotel Openings, IHCL, said, “Kanpur is a prominent manufacturing and commercial center in Uttar Pradesh, making it an ideal location for Ginger’s offering. This signing is part of our strategy to build Ginger’s presence in such emerging cities. We are delighted to extend our partnership with JK Urbanscapes Developers Limited.”

The 100-key Ginger Kanpur will be located on Kalpi Road, near Kamala Cricket Club, offering excellent connectivity to key business and leisure areas. The hotel will feature Ginger’s signature Qmin as well as a bar, meeting room and fitness centre, providing a seamless blend of work and play.

Mr. Maneesh Mansingka, CEO, JK Urbanscapes Developers Limited commented, “We are happy to continue our partnership with IHCL. Our projects with the company will contribute to Kanpur’s hospitality landscape.”

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 34 hotels in Uttar Pradesh under including 21 under development.