Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Cabinet Minister & Ashutosh Gowariker Grace Namotsav at Sanskardham

Ahmedabad, Jan 05th: The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, visited Namotsav at Sanskardham, a musical multimedia production depicting the life and journey of India’s Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Kanubhai Desai and Jitubhai Vaghani, award-winning filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting.

Several prominent personalities from Gujarat and the Indian film industry were also present, including actress and model Namitha Vankawala, actress Reeva Rachchh, National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, Viswanathan Ramaswamy, Founder and Director of Divo, producer Mallireddy Veerendra Chowdary and actress Avani.

The event also saw the presence of Cabinet Ministers Shri Pradyumanbhai Vaja, Shri Kunwariji Bavaliya and Shri Nareshbhai Patel, along with Ministers of State Shri Pravinbhai Mali, Shri Kamleshbhai Patel and Shri Swarupji Thakor. Chief Whip of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Shri Balkrishna Khanderao Shukla also attended the programme.

Namotsav was further graced by Dr RK Shah, Chairman, Sanskardham and Shri Mahendrabhai Bhatt, Vice-President, Sanskardham. The gathering also included Shri Ajaybhai Patel, Chairman of The Gujarat State Co-Operative Bank Ltd and The Ahmedabad District Co-Operative Bank Ltd.

As the momentum around Namotsav continued to build, Day 3 of the event witnessed an overwhelming response, with thousands of attendees thronging Sanskardham. The audience comprised a wide cross-section of society, including leaders from the cooperative sector, members of the RSS and senior IAS officers.

Conceptualised as an artistic tribute, Namotsav celebrates the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through vibrant performances, multimedia installations and cultural storytelling, led by renowned Gujarati artist Sairam Dave.

With strong public participation and the presence of eminent national leaders, Namotsav continues to emerge as a significant cultural and educational landmark at Sanskardham.