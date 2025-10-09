IIHMR University Celebrates 41st Foundation Day

Mumbai, 09th October 2025: IIHMR University has completed its 41 years. Established in 1984, IIHMR has been a globally recognised institution dedicated to improving standards of health through better management of healthcare and related programmes.

The celebration started with a welcome address by Dr. P.R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University. The audience was taken on a nostalgic journey through IIHMR University’s illustrious 41-year history, beginning in 1984 and spanning the institution’s impressive transformation into a pioneer in health management research. Dr. P.R. Sodani highlighted the achievements of IIHMR, including student growth, courses, research, and collaborations. Building on its four-decade legacy of excellence, the university is set to expand its impact further, shaping the future of global healthcare systems with transformative research, cutting-edge education, and a continued dedication to societal well-being.

On this occasion, Dr. Sodani announced the opening of the Centre for Environmental Health, a pioneering initiative addressing critical issues like climate change, water and sanitation, occupational health, heat health, and their impact on public health and the health system.

The university has constituted the Distinguished Alumni Awards to recognise significant contributions made by its alumni in promoting health care. This year’s Distinguished Alumni Awards were presented to Ms. Richa Singh Debgupta, an alumnus of the 1998-2000 batch who currently works as Executive Vice President, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, and Dr Preet Matani, an alumnus of the 2001-2003 batch who works presently as Partner—Healthcare Advisory, PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), for their outstanding contributions.

The university supports promoting healthcare entrepreneurs through IIHMR Foundation-IIHMR Startups for funding, mentorship, and ecosystem partnerships. This initiative underscores IIHMR Foundation’s mission to make healthcare services affordable, accessible, and available across every corner of the country by empowering innovators and start-ups.

As part of its continued efforts to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship in healthcare, the IIHMR Foundation awarded a Startup Grant of Rupees one lakh each to four startups, namely LifeSpark Tech, Immunyfit, PregAmie, and AnuCool Autism Knowledge Academy.

On the occasion, IIHMR Foundation recognized and celebrated the spirit of healthcare innovation by felicitating NemaAi, AiGnosis, DigiSwasthya, BootWay, Femease, for their contribution in shaping the future of India’s health ecosystem. The celebration included remarkable cultural performances by students, showcasing a blend of vibrant classical dances and mesmerizing musical performances.