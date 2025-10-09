Trust & Safety India Festival 2025 Spotlights Digital Leadership and Collaborative Innovation on Day 2

New Delhi, October 09th, 2025: Trust & Safety India Festival (TASI) 2025 entered its second day in New Delhi, further catalysing international momentum around digital safety, youth empowerment, and gender inclusion. The ground-breaking forum, which has convened over 200 policymakers, technology experts, academics, and champions of digital rights from 15+ countries, continues to lay the foundation for global best practices in trust and safety.

Day two’s dynamic program included candid fireside chats, cutting-edge panels, and diverse workshops led by experts shaping the future of safe digital ecosystems. Highlights included conversations on ethical frameworks for AI, the well-being of online trust & safety workers, and the challenges of building privacy-first, youth-centered digital spaces. Sessions addressed topics such as combating technology-facilitated gender-based violence, strengthening women’s voices and participation online, and ensuring the ethical direction of AI companions and child influencers in the creator economy.

Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, Government of India, during the event, said, “Digital platforms have made it easier for women to enter politics, helping them build authentic voices, mobilize communities, and drive real social impact. Yet, this empowerment comes with new challenges, especially online harassment that often targets them personally rather than politically. It’s reassuring to see stronger safeguards like the DPDP Act and the government’s focus on AI ethics, ensuring that technology continues to empower women instead of intimidating them.” Dr. Ranjana Kumari, Director, Centre for Social Research and Chairperson, Alliance for Trust and Safety, said, “As we bring Trust & Safety India Festival into its second day, it is inspiring to witness such genuine collaboration between leaders, innovators, and advocates dedicated to safe, inclusive digital spaces. Our goal is to build resilient frameworks for future generations, where every young person and every woman can thrive online without fear. With India taking a visible leadership role, these conversations are transforming into commitments and collective action, echoing our responsibility to create a safer, more equitable digital world for all.”

Notable guest speakers included Dr Rabindra Narayan Behera, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, S. Krishnan – Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology, Government of India, Yoel Roth, SVP, Head of Trust & Safety, Match Group, Andras Molnar, Senior Digital Policy Manager and Director of Online Safety, TUM Think Tank, Manisha Kapoor, CEO of Advertising Standards Council of India, Kriti Trehan, Founder, Data & Co – Law & Policy Advisors, Dr. Samir Parikh, Director, Fortis Mental Health and Farshida Zafar LL.M., Executive Director, Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship; CEO, ROOM among others.

Discussions underscored the need for cross-sector collaboration, regulatory sandboxes, and anticipatory governance frameworks to address complex challenges such as online exploitation, youth privacy, and workplace wellness for trust & safety professionals. The interactive workshops empowered participants to co-create solutions for safer digital citizenship, reflecting India’s distinctive strengths as both an innovation hub and a service leader in the global trust & safety community.

Hosting TASI 2025 highlights India’s pivotal role not just as a participant but as a proactive architect of the global digital safety dialogue, ensuring that diversity, equity, and collaborative innovation remain at the heart of digital transformation.