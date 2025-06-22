KIIT World School Marks 11th International Yoga Day

Gurugram: To commemorate the 11th International Yoga Day, KIIT World School, Sohna Road, celebrated 11th International Yoga Day in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH. The event witnessed active participation from students, parents, and faculty members, all coming together to embrace the spirit of holistic wellness through yoga.



The session commenced with the chanting of ‘Om’ and a peace prayer, setting a serene tone for the morning. Yoga instructors guided attendees through a series of asanas, including Surya Namaskar, Tadasana, Vajrasana, Bhujangasana, and Pranayama. They also highlighted the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of consistent yoga practice, underlining its role in boosting immunity, enhancing focus, and reducing stress.

Addressing the gathering, Principal of KIIT World School, Neelima Kamrah said,“Yoga is an invaluable gift of Indian tradition. It not only promotes physical health but also cultivates inner peace and balance. At KIIT, we strive to integrate such practices into our students’ routines to nurture disciplined, resilient, and mindful individuals.”

The event aimed to instill the importance of a healthy lifestyle and encourage the school community to adopt yoga as a daily practice. The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm and collective energy as students performed the asanas with dedication and parents joined them, making it a truly inclusive celebration.