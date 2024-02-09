Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan (MBCN) felicitated with Education Excellence Empowering India

New Delhi,9th February 2024: Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan (MBCN), a charitable school for special children working under the aegis of Ponty Chadha Foundation (PCF) is proud to announce that it has bagged the prestigious ‘Education Excellence Empowering India Award’ in the category of Special Needs. The award was presented to MBCN by the Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Government of India, Dr Subhas Sarkar.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Vandana Sharma, Director and Principal of MBCN School said” We are honored to receive this award, and it has significantly bolstered our morale, reinforcing our commitment to the impactful work we are doing. This recognition serves as a powerful affirmation of our beliefs and motivations, inspiring us to persist in our endeavors with renewed dedication. Ever since our inception, we have been working with our integral belief of giving back and empowering society. Through Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan (MBCN), we are providing rehabilitation services for children with special needs and have changed the lives of students in the past 25 years of our service. Our school believes that every child has the right to education and a bright future, regardless of their unique challenges and special needs.”

MBCN is an educational cornerstone of providing holistic ground for the well-rounded development of children with special needs. The school provides rehabilitation services and support towards mental health, academic education, life skill development, and behavior management. The rehabilitation services include early intervention, Speech therapy, Special education, Sports training, Physiotherapy, Yoga Therapy, Occupational therapy, Counselling, and Vocational training.

Since its inception, thousands of children with various disabilities have been rehabilitated in the community and family after achieving their full potential towards self-dependency.