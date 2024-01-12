12 January 2024: The Queen’s MBA, offered by Queen’s Business School in Belfast, has secured a noteworthy global position, sharing the 34th spot with Henley Business School. This accomplishment places it among an elite group, amongst 12 UK universities earning a spot in this prestigious ranking. To figure out the ranking, Corporate Knights looked at 209 business schools across 13 countries. They used data from sources like the latest Financial Times list of the top 100 global MBA programs, focusing on the theme of social purpose.

Speaking about the accolade, Professor M.N. Ravishankar, Dean and Head of Queen’s Business School said: “I am delighted that the Queen’s MBA has been recognised by Corporate Knights as one of the best in the world. This is a testament to the work of our academic staff and programme team.

“Aligning with the University’s Strategy 2030, the Queen’s MBA programme has sustainability, digital technology and social innovation at its core, equipping our students with the vital skills needed to take on global challenges and lead for the future.”

Toby Heaps, CEO at Corporate Knights commented: “As the world changes quickly, businesses are hungrier than ever for new graduates schooled in systems-based holistic thinking, equipped to manage not just the economic, but the important social and environmental functions, which are now of existential relevance to any company.

“The Better World MBA ranking helps to shine a light on schools that are doing the best job preparing tomorrow’s business leaders to seize the immense opportunities presented by a rapidly emerging low-carbon sustainable economy.”