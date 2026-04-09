University of East Anglia launches placement-integrated Master’s programmes

New Delhi, April 9: The University of East Anglia, among the UK’s top 30 universities, has launched a range of career-focused postgraduate programmes that combine academic study with real-world industry experience, offering students a compelling pathway to global employability.

Structured as two-year degrees, the Master’s programmes are designed to integrate academic rigour with practical exposure. Students will undertake a comprehensive employability development journey culminating in placement in the UK.

UEA has partnered with an award-winning organisation specialising in placement support to deliver a structured employability development programme across Year One and the first semester of Year Two. During this time, students receive intensive career preparation through skills workshops, ongoing monitoring, and personalised support to help them secure relevant roles. This preparation will lead to an eight to ten-month placement with a UK-based organisation, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in their chosen field

The University currently offers over 60 postgraduate programmes with placement pathways across fields such as business, engineering, computing, environmental sciences, media, and health sciences, reflecting the evolving demands of global industries. These are organised as two-year degrees that combine classroom learning with practical professional experience. The placement is a mandatory part of the course and is usually taken in the second year, allowing students to smoothly transition from academic theory to workplace application.

Key features of UEA’s offering are the integral nature of placements, the use of both traditional placements and extended project work – providing more options to find the right placement for a student – and the range of disciplines available.

Speaking on the integrated opportunity, Prof Steven McGuire, Senior Pro-Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International) at UEA, said:

“Employability is at the heart of the University of East Anglia’s work. Our postgraduate degrees with placement opportunities are designed to ensure that students not only graduate with a strong academic foundation but also with valuable industry experience. This integrated approach helps students build confidence, develop practical skills, and stand out in the global workforce.”

Students benefit from a robust support ecosystem that includes dedicated careers services, employability workshops, and tailored guidance throughout their journey. The programme offers two distinct pathways: a full-time, typically paid industry work placement with a UK employer, or a guaranteed option of part-time industry projects undertaken in small groups. This ensures that all students graduate with relevant, applied experience that enhances their employability.

To progress to the placement component, students must successfully complete all taught modules, including their dissertation, and meet the minimum attendance requirements for the placement preparation module. Applicants are also required to meet the academic and English-language entry criteria for their chosen programme. The last day to apply is 20 July 2026.