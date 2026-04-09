A Mango-Led Summer Affair: Blah! Launches Its Vibrant Seasonal Summer Festival Menu

Blah! ushers in the season with its all-new Summer Festival Menu, reimagined as a vibrant celebration of Bangkok Summers bringing together bold, Asian-forward flavours, tropical ingredients, and refreshing, elevated sips. Inspired by the bustling street food culture and dynamic flavours of Bangkok, the menu goes beyond a conventional summer offering, blending seasonal produce with punchy, layered taste profiles. While mango remains a hero ingredient, it is thoughtfully woven into a larger narrative of sweet, spicy, tangy, and umami-rich elements that define the experience.

The menu opens with a refreshing lineup of Asian-inspired small plates, where dishes like the Raw Mango Litchi Salad, Citrus Mango Ceviche, and Alphonso Mango & Raw Papaya Som Tam deliver a burst of sharp, zesty, and spice-led flavours reminiscent of Bangkok’s street-style salads. These are complemented by light yet satisfying bites such as Mango Avocado Sushi and delicately rolled Rice Paper Rolls, balancing freshness with bold seasoning. Each dish is designed to be vibrant, flavour-packed, and perfect for sharing, capturing the essence of a tropical Asian summer.

Moving into heartier offerings, Blah! presents comfort-driven plates with a distinct Southeast Asian influence, including the Glass Noodles Stir Fry and the standout Thai Yellow Curry with Mango & Sticky Rice bringing together creamy textures with hints of sweetness and spice. Mango continues to feature across the dessert selection with indulgent creations like Mango French Toast, Mango Pancake with Tender Coconut Ice Cream, and Mango Sticky Rice Pudding, tying the menu together with a familiar yet elevated tropical note. Complementing the food is a refined beverage program, where cocktails draw inspiration from tropical fruits found across Bangkok and are crafted using clarified techniques for a cleaner, more layered drinking experience. Signature serves like Som Tam Picante and The Dragon Ball sit alongside refreshing mocktails such as Mango Matcha and Coconut & Chia Seeds.

Niketa Sharma, Founder of Blah!, shares, “At Blah!, we wanted to create a summer experience that feels light, refreshing, and enjoyable. With this menu, we’ve taken inspiration from Bangkok’s bold flavours and vibrant food culture, bringing together seasonal ingredients with our signature style to create something truly exciting for the season.”

Paired with its bright, contemporary interiors and lively, social ambience, Blah! emerges as a go-to destination to savour a Bangkok-inspired summer, offering an experience that is bold, refreshing, and far from the ordinary.

Address:

Santacruz – 1st and 2nd Floor, Krishna Heritage, Linking Rd, above Landmark Cars, Santacruz (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054

BKC – Ground Floor, G-4, The Capital, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051

Timing: 12pm – 1:30am