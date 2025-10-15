University of Houston Program Addresses Critical Workforce Gap in the U.S. Mineral Industry

Program Funded by NSF to Attract Young Students, Give the Mineral Industry a Makeover

HOUSTON, Oct. 15 – Amid demand for critical minerals ever rising, the minerals industry, a sector integral to high-tech products, defense systems and sustainable energy technologies, is facing a shortage of trained professionals. To address the growing demand University of Houston Associate Professor of Information Science Technology Xuqing (Jason) Wu is leading a $1 million initiative, funded by the National Science Foundation, to train the next generation of experts.

“Without targeted educational programs, the U.S. risks falling behind in securing a stable domestic supply of critical minerals,” said Wu.

Minerals and rare earth elements power the devices we use, the roads we travel, and the energy we rely on every day. Phones and computers use minerals like copper and lithium. Streets and houses are built with stone and cement. Coal and gas come from the earth, too. These valuable elements have become essential building blocks of modern life.

The program unites UH with key industry partners to expand workforce development and drive research that fuels innovation.

The mineral industry is not exactly a new sector

During the stone age, cavemen were already rockhounding, digging into the earth searching for meteorites to use for their metal properties. Today it’s not much different. People are still digging, but now the mineral industry has become a key driver of the global economy.

Despite how critical the industry is, its reputation has lagged, failing to reflect its rapid growth and innovation. Modern operations rely on cutting-edge advancements like autonomous machinery, AI, real-time data analytics and environmental monitoring systems.

“The program aims to reshape public perception of the critical minerals industry, highlighting its role in energy, defense and advanced manufacturing,” said Wu. “Our program aims to showcase the industry’s true, high-tech nature.”

Showcasing it to younger students is the first order of business in preparing the next generation of mineral industry professionals.

The project will directly sponsor approximately ten high school students and ten community college students in the Houston area each year. The students will have industry mentors and participate in a four-week training camp and immersive field-based learning experiences.

“High school and community college students often lack exposure to career pathways in mining, geoscience, materials science and data science. This project is meant to ignite student interest and strengthen the U.S. workforce pipeline in the minerals industry by equipping students with technical skills, industry knowledge and career readiness,” said Wu.