- Ganga Canal Cleaning Drive as part of Community Outreach at IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand, India – 15 October 2025 – As part of its commitment to Community engagement and experiential learning under the Community Outreach (CORE) course, IIT Roorkee is organizing a Ganga Canal Cleaning Drive on the afternoon of 15th October 2025. The initiative will see an enthusiastic participation from over 250–300 members, comprising undergraduate students, NSS wing of IIT Roorkee, faculty, and staff, reflecting the Institute’s collective sense of social responsibility and environmental consciousness.

The event aligns with the guiding principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes education with societal connect, civic responsibility, and holistic learning beyond classrooms. Through this initiative, students will experience the value of sustainable community engagement.

Prof. Naveen Kumar Navani, Dean of Academic Affairs and Prof. Barjeev Tyagi, Dean of Student Welfare expressed their appreciation for the overwhelming support received from the Institute community and said, “Such initiatives will nurture empathy and a spirit of public service among our students. They remind us that education is meaningful only when it contributes to society and the environment.”

IIT Roorkee extends sincere gratitude to the Irrigation Department, for their logistical assistance, permissions, and on-ground coordination.

Prof. K.K. Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, stressed that this endeavor reflects IIT Roorkee’s ongoing commitment to integrate social awareness, environmental stewardship, and academic learning—embodying the true spirit of NEP 2020 and the Institute’s motto of service to the nation.