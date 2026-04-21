University of Western Australia Opens Applications for Mumbai & Chennai Campuses

Mumbai, Apr 21: The University of Western Australia (UWA) today announced the opening of applications for its India campuses in Mumbai and Chennai, marking a historic milestone as its first-ever international expansion. With this move, UWA becomes the only foreign university to establish two campuses in India simultaneously, setting a new benchmark for international education in the country.

Prospective students can now choose from a curated portfolio of undergraduate and postgraduate programs designed to align with high-growth sectors and evolving industry needs. The programs on offer include Computer Science, Cyber Security, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Business Management, Global Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Economics, Master of Business Administration (MBA), and Master of Information Technology. With dual campuses in two of India’s most dynamic education and industry hubs, UWA is creating one of the largest and most comprehensive international education footprints in the country.

Announcing the opening of applications, Professor Amit Chakma, Vice-Chancellor, UWA, said: “Opening applications for our India campuses marks a defining moment in UWA’s journey. With Mumbai and Chennai, we are creating a scale of opportunity that allows more Indian students to access a Global Top 100 education within the country. Our focus goes beyond academics; through deep industry integration, global faculty, and strong collaborative pathways, we are building an ecosystem that prepares students for real-world impact. This reflects our strong belief in India’s future and its extraordinary talent potential.”

What sets UWA apart is its focus on integrating academia with real-world industry exposure from day one. UWA is actively building a robust ecosystem of industry partnerships, global academic collaborations, and applied learning pathways that will enable students to engage with real-world challenges, gain hands-on experience, and develop future-ready skills alongside their academic journey. These initiatives are designed to create strong career pathways, enhance employability, and ensure graduates are equipped for meaningful, long-term impact.

With applications now live, UWA is inviting students across India, and the region to experience a world class, top 100, globally connected program of learning — allowing them to begin their studies in India while benefiting from international exposure through immersion and exchange opportunities. Students will also benefit from international faculty, visiting professors, and India-based academic leaders, along with diverse peer networks and access to UWA’s global alumni community. The campus experience is designed to be immersive and holistic, with a vibrant network of clubs, cultural societies, debates, hackathons, and student-led initiatives that foster creativity, collaboration and leadership.

The Mumbai campus, located in Andheri East, is on track to welcome its first cohort in September 2026, while the Chennai campus will commence the majority of its programs in March 2027. The MBA program across both campuses will begin earlier, in November 2026.Applications for both campuses are available at: https://india.uwa.edu.au