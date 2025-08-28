Vedam School of Technology Opens Doors to Founding Batch with a Transformative Orientation Week

Pune, 28th August 2025 – Vedam School of Technology, in partnership with Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU), opened its doors to the institute’s founding batch – Class of 2025–29, with a dynamic five-day Orientation Week (August 11–15) that set the tone for an AI-first, project-driven culture. The inception program brought together industry leaders, creators, parents, and students, reflecting Vedam’s vision of nurturing innovators, and not just graduates.

The inaugural ceremony underscored the collaborative vision of Vedam and ADYPU to build an institution rooted in innovation and practical learning. The presence of ADYPU dignitaries including Vice Chancellor Dr. Rakesh Kumar Jain (Vice Chancellor, ADYPU), Dean of Academics Dr. Sunil Ingole, and Registrar Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, alongside Vedam Co-founder Piyush Nangru, set the tone for the institution’s bold commitment: “You won’t just study technology, you will build, pitch, and launch real-world solutions from day one”.

Industry voices played a central role in shaping the week. Mayur Datar, IIT Bombay, Stanford; VP Applied Sciences, Microsoft, spoke on the ‘AI Renaissance’ and urged students to join the GenAI revolution. Ankit Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Unstop, stressed skills over resumes, Anurag Gaggar, SVP Product, MakeMyTrip, highlighted self as the ultimate product, while Ankit Agarwal, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital and Prabhat Pankaj, CTO, Shine.com, inspired with conviction and resilience.

A creator panel, ‘Beyond the Algorithm,’ with Nishant Chahar (Head of Program Design at Vedam, Ex- Microsoft), Yash Garg (Content creator, student counsellor, Bain &Co), Kavach Khanna (Content creator, mentor, Ex-EY), and Urvi Goel (Content Creator, SDE at Microsoft) explored entrepreneurship, personal branding, and the creator-to-founder journey. Mentorship sessions by Basant Rawat (SDE at Angel One) and Ekta Shah (Data Scientist at MSCI) offered a 30-day roadmap: learn Git, build a project, showcase it, and seek mentor feedback for real-world exposure. Subhesh Kumar (Head of Academic Delivery at Vedam), walked them through Vedam’s Innovation Labs and student clubs, explaining how these platforms will shape their hands-on learning and community experience.

Emphasizing that Vedam is being built for today’s learners, Piyush Nangru, Co-founder, Vedam School of Technology, said, “Vedam is building more than a college — we are creating a community where conviction, collaboration, and curiosity define the path to progress. This is a place where technology meets ingenuity; where students can move beyond textbooks and shape ideas into real solutions. Our aim is to prepare young minds to drive the next wave of transformation.”

With a selective intake of top achievers, including 97+ JEE Main percentilers, Vedam’s founding batch reflected academic excellence and creative spirit. Their energy came alive in initiatives like ‘Pitch Please’ and Fresher’s Night, while parents engaged with the institute’s leadership team, through ‘Breakfast with Founder’ sessions, campus tours, and praised Vedam’s blend of “wisdom, tradition, and forward-looking” learning.

For the founding class, the Orientation Week was more than just an induction – it marked the beginning of a movement where education goes beyond familiarity with technology to creating solutions that matter.