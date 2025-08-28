Novotel Nairobi Westlands Marks First Anniversary with Year of Hospitality and Community

August 28, 2025: Nairobi – Kenya – Since opening its doors in August 2024, Novotel Nairobi Westlands has quickly established itself as a vibrant destination welcoming business travelers, families, creatives, and global explorers alike to experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and connection. Strategically located in the bustling Westlands district, just steps from two of Nairobi’s premier malls, the hotel has hosted over 100,000 guests in its first year, becoming a trusted base for relaxation, productivity, celebration, and discovery.

At the heart of Novotel Nairobi Westlands’ identity is a unique safari-inspired design that brings the iconic Maasai Mara experience to the city. From sweeping wildebeest migration artwork to carefully placed animal sculptures of rhinos, giraffes, elephants, and cheetahs, the hotel celebrates Kenya’s rich wildlife heritage while offering guests a stylish, immersive urban retreat.

The hotel offers 347 contemporary rooms and suites, designed by the acclaimed RF Studio, seamlessly blending comfort with sustainability and modern elegance. With 13 versatile meeting and event spaces, including a grand ballroom, Novotel Nairobi Westlands has firmly established itself as a preferred choice for business and social gatherings alike, hosting executive summits, product launches and intimate private celebrations.

Among its most celebrated features is the heated rooftop pool, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Nairobi skyline. This elevated oasis invites guests to enjoy a serene sunrise swim or a golden-hour dip, blending breathtaking vistas with pure relaxation.

For families, the brand’s promise of balanced living comes to life through bright, safe, and engaging kids’ activities, giving children the space to explore freely while their parents unwind ensuring guests of all ages feel at home.

Novotel Nairobi Westlands has also become a vibrant cultural and entertainment hub, hosting an array of creative promotions and themed events that bring the community together. From high-energy Comedy Nights and live performances by local musicians to immersive Bollywood Nights filled with music, dance, and Indian cuisine. Novotel has positioned itself as one of Nairobi’s top venues for connection and creativity. These signature experiences have also become bucket-list experiences for life milestones such as birthdays, proposals, and graduation parties, making Novotel the go-to venue for celebrating in style and creating unforgettable memories.

Culinary experiences is another hallmark and central to Novotel Nairobi Westlands’ appeal. Gemma’s Italian Kitchen & Bar has welcomed over 3,000 guests to its popular monthly Sunday brunches, while the 11th-floor Trunk & Tandoor Sky Lounge tempts diners with bold Indian flavors paired with spectacular sunset and city views. For a more relaxed setting, the Social Hub coffee lounge serves locally inspired brews in a warm, casual atmosphere making every dining moment memorable.

Novotel Nairobi Westlands, celebrating its anniversary month, has been nominated for the prestigious World Luxury Hotel Awards, a recognition that crowns a year of remarkable achievements. The hotel continues to champion sustainable hospitality through the Build Kenya movement, working with local vendors and creatives to deliver authentic Kenyan experiences. Its culture of excellence is reflected in milestones such as Executive Chef Abhijeet Bagwe being named Global Chef of the Year 2025 in Mumbai, commendation from the Tourism Regulatory Authority for service quality, and attaining the Safe Hotels certification, reaffirming its commitment to guest safety, community, and world-class hospitality.

“Our first year has been about building trust, delivering consistent quality, and creating a space that feels like home for every guest,”,” said Fabio Gonsalves, General Manager of Novotel Nairobi Westlands. “We are proud of what we’ve accomplished, thankful to our guests and partners, and excited for the journey ahead. Equally, we take pride in creating meaningful employment opportunities, with 98% of our workforce being talented Kenyans who are the true heartbeat of our success.”

Novotel Nairobi Westlands is part of Novotel Hotels & Resorts, a global brand known for creating spaces that encourage balance, connection, and well-being, with more than 590 hotels across key destinations worldwide. The property is also a member of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a lifestyle loyalty program and booking platform providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.