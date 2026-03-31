Crime 101 Streaming Globally on Prime Video April 1

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte

From Director/Writer Bart Layton

Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose string of heists along the 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime, his path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads. Convinced he has found a pattern, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) is closing in, raising the stakes even higher. As the heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are faced with life-defining choices–and the realization that there can be no turning back.

Adapted from Don Winslow’s acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, The Imposter). Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte round out the cast.

Directed by Bart Layton

Screenplay by Bart Layton

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh with Nick Nolte and Halle Berry

Based on the Novella by Don Winslow

Produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Derrin Schlesinger, Dimitri Doganis, Bart Layton,

Shane Salerno, Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Grayson

Executive Producers Bergen Swanson, Sarah-Jane Wright, Amelia Granger, Joely Fether, Peter Straughan

Amazon MGM Studios Presents, A Working Title, RAW, Wild State Production, In Association With The Story Factory

Runtime 139 minutes

Rated R