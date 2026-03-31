Crime 101 Streaming Globally on Prime Video April 1

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte
From Director/Writer Bart Layton
Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose string of heists along the 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime, his path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads. Convinced he has found a pattern, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) is closing in, raising the stakes even higher. As the heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are faced with life-defining choices–and the realization that there can be no turning back.
Adapted from Don Winslow’s acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, The Imposter). Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte round out the cast.
Directed by Bart Layton
Screenplay by Bart Layton
Starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh with Nick Nolte and Halle Berry
Based on the Novella by Don Winslow
Produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Derrin Schlesinger, Dimitri Doganis, Bart Layton,
Shane Salerno, Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Grayson
Executive Producers Bergen Swanson, Sarah-Jane Wright, Amelia Granger, Joely Fether, Peter Straughan
Amazon MGM Studios Presents, A Working Title, RAW, Wild State Production, In Association With The Story Factory
Runtime 139 minutes
Rated R