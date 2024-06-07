edgefactory Honored with Four Telly Awards in 45th Annual Competition

Orlando, Fla. (June 7, 2024) — edgefactory, the event experience and creative content production factory, announced today four of its creative video entries in the Non-Broadcast category have been honored with Gold, Silver and Bronze Telly Awards in the record-breaking 45th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by industry leaders from advertising agencies, major television networks, streaming networks and production companies.

edgefactory was honored with the coveted Gold Telly Award for its production of the short video ‘Bristol Myer Squibb: Power to Impact” in partnership with Think Soccio, in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion category. edgefactory received two Silver Telly Awards, one in the Live Event and Experience category for its highlight reel created for the Florida Apartment Association’s annual meeting in 2023, and another in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion category for a reel made for The American Association of People with Disabilities anniversary celebration for the Americans with Disabilities Act. Finally, edgefactory was honored with a Bronze Telly Award in the Products and Services category for creating a promotional video for the ATL Airport District.

“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as edgefactory truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”

The 45th season of the Telly Awards saw about 13,000 entries globally from independent production studios, networks and major brands.