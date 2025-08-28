Mrs. Neerja Birla Joins AI Samarth Expert Panel to Drive Responsible AI Literacy in Indian Classrooms across India

India, 28th August 2025: At the recently held AI Samarth Conclave in New Delhi, AI Samarth officially announced Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust as a new member of its Expert Advisory Panel. Mrs.Birla, a well-respected advocate for holistic education and student well-being, joins a strategic body that will guide one of India’s most ambitious AI literacy initiatives in the K12 education space.

AI Samarth is a collaborative project by IIT Madras and Central Square Foundation, supported by Google. Over the next four years, it aims to reach more than 5 million students, parents, and educators, empowering them with the knowledge and tools to navigate an increasingly AI-driven world.

In the recently held event at the India Habitat Centre, the Conclave brought together key voices from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Electronics and IT, NITI Aayog, UNESCO, the Gates Foundation, and leading academic experts. The gathering underlined the urgent need to integrate AI awareness and education into school curriculums in a safe, inclusive, and thoughtful manner.

As part of the Expert Advisory Panel, Mrs. Neerja Birla plays a crucial role in shaping the curriculum and strategic direction of AI Samarth. A changemaker and passionate advocate for mental health and holistic education, her long-standing commitment to empowering young minds through education, emotional intelligence, and mental well-being perfectly aligns with the initiative’s mission of building an education system that fosters both innovation and empathy.

In her remarks of being part of this initiative Mrs. Neerja Birla said, “AI Samarth is grounded in a powerful belief, that every learner in Bharat deserves the awareness and confidence to engage with artificial intelligence meaningfully. As an expert panel member, I am proud to support a research-led, inclusive AI literacy initiative that places ethics, context and human agency at its core. AI Samarth’s child-centred and culturally rooted approach ensures that learners don’t see AI as magic, but as a tool they can understand and use for positive change.

At Aditya Birla Education Trust we believe that AI becomes a defining force in the field of education and it is vital that students and educators learn not just to use it confidently, but to engage with it ethically and responsibly. AI Samarth’s goal is to introduce this awareness at an early stage, helping students develop the skills and perspective needed to thrive in an AI-driven world, while also equipping teachers with tools to guide them in the changing landscape.”

The AI Samarth curriculum has already seen traction, with partnerships across 11 states, and the support of public and private institutions alike. Through its Expert Panel, consisting of leading educationists and policy makers, the initiative will ensure its rollout remains impactful, inclusive, and aligned with India’s evolving education goals.