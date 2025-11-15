“LILY” – A Heartfelt Tribute to Childhood Innocence and Courage Screens on WAVES OTT

New Delhi, Nov 15: In a joyful celebration of innocence, imagination, and creativity, Prasar Bharati’s WAVES OTT platform hosted a special Children’s Day Programme and Film Screening Event on November 14, 2025, at Rang Bhavan, Akashvani Bhavan, New Delhi. The event was honoured by the presence of Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, as the Chief Guest.

As part of the celebrations, WAVES OTT held a special screening of “LILY”, a touching Telugu film that highlights childhood, courage, and pure emotion. Directed by Sri Sivam Garu and produced by Sri Kamadari Babu Reddy Garu, the film features legendary actor Sri Sivakrishna Garu, along with Baby Neha, Master Vedanth Verma, and Sri Rajveer Garu in key roles.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Shri Vikram Malik, Head,

WAVES OTT, ensuring smooth and well-managed coordination. Children from Army Public School and Guru Sharan Convent School, Paschim Vihar, attended the event and enjoyed the experience.

“LILY” tells the story of a young girl whose innocence and determination leave a mark on every viewer. With its emotional depth and heartfelt performances, the film is an ideal family watch on Children’s Day.

The film is available on WAVES OTT in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring wider reach across India and beyond.

The event received an enthusiastic response and was marked by lively participation from children and audiences. The programme concluded on a warm and positive note.

WAVES OTT has also recently launched its Pay-Per-View (PPV) Model, designed to empower filmmakers and offer audiences access to exclusive films. This model supports creative freedom for creators while ensuring that viewers enjoy diverse, high-quality Indian content.

With the screening of “LILY”, WAVES OTT reinforces its commitment to presenting India’s stories, talent, and emotions to audiences across the world.