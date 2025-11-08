46-Year-Old Woman Undergoes Successful Surgery for Advanced Ovarian Cancer at KIMS Hospitals Thane

A 46-year-old woman, diagnosed with high-grade serous adenocarcinoma of the ovary, has made a successful recovery after undergoing a complex and extensive surgery at KIMS Hospitals, Thane under the care of Dr. Anil Heroor, Director – Surgical Oncology.

The patient, who had been experiencing irregular menses for 2–3 years, was found to have a large multiloculated cystic-solid ovarian mass extending up to the supraumbilical region, along with a suspicious lesion near the liver. With a history of hypothyroidism, uterine fibroid, and two previous C-sections, her case posed significant surgical challenges.

After detailed imaging (USG, PET CT, MRI), the patient was taken up for surgery. The procedure included:

Right Adnexal Mass Excision – Frozen section confirmed high-grade serous adenocarcinoma.

Total Abdominal Hysterectomy with Left Salpingo-oophorectomy – Removal of uterus, left ovary, and fallopian tube.

Bilateral Pelvic and Paraaortic Lymph Node Dissection – To check for lymphatic spread.

Omentectomy – Removal of the omentum due to nodular disease.

Removal of the peritoneumfor clearance

The surgery was uneventful, and the patient tolerated it well. Post-operatively, she was carefully monitored, received supportive care, and was discharged in stable condition on the 5th post-operative day.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Anil Heroor, Director – Surgical Oncology, KIMS Hospitals Thane, said: “Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed late and requires meticulous surgical planning and execution for the best possible outcomes. In this case, timely intervention, advanced surgical techniques, and a team-based approach helped us achieve a successful result. Seeing patients recover and regain hope after such a major surgery is truly gratifying.”

This case reflects KIMS Hospitals Thane’s commitment to advanced cancer care, combining accurate diagnosis, expert surgical oncology, and compassionate patient support to improve survival and quality of life for women battling ovarian cancer.