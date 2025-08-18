Apex Hospitals, Borivali Achieves Another Milestone with Successful Complex Spine Surgery

Mumbai, 18th August 2025: Apex Hospitals, Borivali, has announced the successful completion of a highly complex spine surgery on a 52-year-old female patient, reinforcing the hospital’s reputation as a leader in advanced orthopedic and neurosurgical care. The patient was admitted under the care of Dr. Umang Sheth, Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon, with severe lower back pain and nerve-related symptoms consistent with advanced degenerative spine disease. Such conditions often result from age-related wear and tear, herniated discs, spinal stenosis, or injury, and can lead to debilitating pain, numbness, and weakness if left untreated.

Following detailed evaluation and imaging studies, the medical team determined that surgical intervention was the best course of action. The patient underwent L5–S1 pedicle screw fixation with bilateral foraminal decompression, laminectomy, and L5–S1 interbody fusion, a procedure designed to stabilize the spine, relieve nerve compression, and restore spinal alignment.

The surgery was led by Dr. Umang Sheth, with anesthesia provided by Dr. Amit Ganvir, and assisted by Dr. Meet Shah, Spine Consultant. Performed under general anesthesia, the operation was executed with precision, meticulous planning, and minimal blood loss. Postoperatively, the patient was shifted to the ward for monitoring.

After three days, the surgical drain was safely removed, and the patient’s recovery progressed without complications. Physiotherapy was promptly initiated to promote mobility, muscle strength, and functional independence. Dressing changes were carried out as per protocol, and no fresh complaints were reported during her hospital stay.

With her condition stable, wound healing satisfactory, and mobility improving, the patient was discharged with detailed follow-up instructions and prescribed medications.

Giving more information about this milestone surgery, Dr. Umang Sheth from Apex Group of Hospitals said: “This surgery is a testament to the power of teamwork and modern surgical techniques. Our approach combined advanced spinal fixation technology with precise nerve decompression, aiming to relieve pain and restore function. Seeing the patient recover quickly and safely is the most rewarding part of our work.” Dr. Meet Shah, Spine Consultant from Apex Group of Hospitals, added: “Every patient’s spine condition is unique and requires personalized treatment. In this case, timely intervention, meticulous planning, and collaborative execution ensured a successful outcome and a rapid recovery for the patient.”

Spinal surgeries like this are often complex due to the delicate structures involved and the potential impact on mobility and quality of life. Apex Hospitals, Borivali, continues to invest in advanced technology, surgical expertise, and comprehensive rehabilitation services to ensure patients receive world-class spine care.

Apex Group of Hospitals has been a trusted provider of quality and affordable healthcare services for the past 25 years. With over 350 beds and modern facilities across locations in Borivali, Kandivali, and Mulund, these hospitals are equipped with patient-centric treatment systems and state-of-the-art infrastructure.