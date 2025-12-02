Apollo Hospitals Strengthens Karnataka’s Transplant Ecosystem with Dedicated Heart & Lung Unit

Bengaluru, Dec 02nd: Apollo Hospitals today announced the launch of its dedicated Heart & Lung Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) Unit at Seshadripuram, in the presence of Dr Ravishankar J IAS, Managing Director, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. This marks a significant expansion of Apollo’s quaternary cardiac and respiratory care services in Karnataka.

While the group has long been a leader in transplant medicine, this is Apollo’s first fully integrated heart and lung transplant programme in the state—positioning the centre as a major hub for Karnataka and neighbouring regions, which remain among India’s most active contributors to the organ donation pool. The launch follows the widely acknowledged success of the recent heart transplant where Namma Metro played a critical role in rapid organ transport, significantly reducing transit time and supporting a favourable patient recovery.

Speaking at the event, Dr J Ravishankar IAS, Managing Director, BMRCL, said: “We are proud that Namma Metro played a vital role in the timely transport of a donor heart in this landmark initiative, demonstrating how public infrastructure can directly support life-saving healthcare. In a rapidly growing city like Bengaluru, urban mobility is becoming essential to time-sensitive emergency care. Apollo’s new programme strengthens the city’s capacity to save lives, and BMRCL is committed to supporting such advancements where every second counts.”

The new programme at Seshadripuram features specialised operating theatres, transplant-ready ICUs, advanced monitoring systems, and dedicated rehabilitation services. Patients will receive end-to-end, protocol-driven care from evaluation to long-term follow-up. The centre will offer the full spectrum of advanced therapies including:

Heart, lung, and combined heart–lung transplantation

Select multi-organ transplants such as heart–liver and heart–kidney

Temporary and durable MCS and ECMO

A specialist retrieval team capable of managing critically ill patients across the region

Dr Kumud Kumar Dhital, Programme and Surgical Director – Heart & Lung Transplantation and MCS, Apollo Hospitals, said: “Over the past two years, our teams in Chennai and Bengaluru have built a robust, clinically strong transplant service for the region. With this formal launch, we can now deliver seamlessly integrated care for patients with end-stage heart and lung disease, supported by the infrastructure and multidisciplinary expertise needed for consistently safe and successful outcomes.”

Dr Srinivas Rajagopala, Lead, Lung Failure and Transplant Pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals, added: “Successful lung transplantation depends not only on surgical excellence but on meticulous, sustained pre- and post-transplant care. This programme enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive support backed by standardised protocols and advanced monitoring systems.”

Dr Ravi Kumar, Clinical Lead – Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiologist, said: “Complex cardiopulmonary conditions require tightly coordinated multi-specialty care. This programme brings greater systemisation and alignment to evaluation, stabilisation and long-term planning—critical factors in achieving predictable, consistent outcomes.”

Mr Uday Davda, Vice President, Apollo Hospitals Seshadripuram, said: “This programme strengthens Karnataka’s specialised care pathways, ensuring advanced transplant and mechanical support services are available closer to home. As one of India’s leading contributors to the organ donation pool, Karnataka stands to benefit greatly from enhanced transplant capabilities that honour every precious donation.”

Mr Akshay Oleti, CEO – Apollo Hospitals, Karnataka Region, said: “With this dedicated Heart & Lung Transplantation Unit, we are taking a major leap in advancing cardiac and respiratory care in Karnataka. Our expert clinical team, coupled with state-of-the-art infrastructure and innovative partnerships like the one with Namma Metro, will enable world-class, life-saving treatments for the region.”

Patients who have benefitted from Apollo’s transplant programmes shared their stories, expressing profound gratitude to donor families and medical teams. The recent heart-transplant recipient, whose donor heart was transported via Namma Metro, said the experience demonstrated how seamless infrastructure and skilled clinical care can converge at a critical moment, enabling a life-saving transplant that would otherwise not have been possible.