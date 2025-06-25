CMRI Kolkata Performs Life-Saving Robotic Surgery on 81-Year-Old Cancer Patient

June 25, 2025: At 81, most people look forward to spending peaceful time with family, but for Mrs. Shanta Roy (name changed), a spirited grandmother from South Kolkata, life took a sudden turn when she was diagnosed with sigmoid colon cancer. The news was overwhelming, especially given her advanced age and existing health conditions. Her family, naturally concerned about the risks of surgery at her age, sought expert consultation at CMRI Kolkata. There, they met Dr. S.K. Bala, Consultant – Surgical Oncology & Advanced Robotic Surgery, known for his precision in minimally invasive cancer treatment and his empathetic approach to patient care.

After a comprehensive evaluation, Dr. Bala recommended a robot-assisted sigmoid colectomy, a minimally invasive surgical technique that offers reduced pain, faster recovery, and fewer complications—particularly beneficial for elderly patients. Initially apprehensive,

Mrs. Roy’s family decided to consult other hospitals across the city. However, despite visiting several reputed institutions, they found that none could match CMRI’s expertise in robotic gastrointestinal surgery. It was the hospital’s Department of Advanced Robotic Surgery and its proven track record, combined with Dr. Bala’s experience, that ultimately brought them back to CMRI.

Just a day before the planned surgery, a routine check revealed a significant mismatch in Mrs. Roy’s blood pressure readings between her arms. Further investigation with CT angiography uncovered a left subclavian artery thrombosis, an unexpected and serious condition that dramatically increased the surgical risk. This development could have delayed or even cancelled the procedure at many centers, but CMRI’s strength lies in its integrated, multidisciplinary approach. Dr. Bala worked closely with the cardiac, vascular, and anesthesia teams to re-evaluate the plan. With careful monitoring and risk management strategies in place, they decided to proceed with the life-saving surgery.

The robot-assisted colectomy, which lasted six hours, was performed with exceptional precision. There were no complications during the procedure, and the tumor was successfully removed with clean margins. The benefits of robotic technology were immediately evident. By the next morning, Mrs. Roy was not only stable, but also cheerful—sitting up in bed and sipping her morning tea with a smile. It was a powerful moment for the medical team and her family alike, reflecting the impact of cutting-edge technology paired with expert care.

Mrs. Roy’s post-operative recovery was smooth and uneventful. She experienced minimal discomfort and required very little pain medication. On the fifth day after surgery, she was discharged from the hospital—walking, pain-free, and filled with gratitude. Her

family expressed deep appreciation for the care, transparency, and excellence they experienced at every step.

Reflecting on the case, Dr. Bala shared, “Mrs. Roy’s story reminds us that age alone should never be a disqualifier for quality treatment. With the precision of robotic surgery and the support of a dedicated, multidisciplinary team, even the most high-risk cases can have safe and successful outcomes.”

CMRI’s Department of Advanced Robotic Surgery continues to lead the way in minimally invasive oncologic procedures in Eastern India, offering hope to patients who may otherwise be considered too fragile for traditional treatment. Mrs. Shanta Roy’s journey stands as a powerful testament to how compassion, advanced technology, and expert surgical care can come together to restore life, dignity, and independence—regardless of age.