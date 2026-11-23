Nov 23: India’s National HPV Vaccination Campaign has achieved a significant milestone by administering more than one crore vaccine doses in less than nine months, covering nearly 87 per cent of the annual cohort of eligible girls.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lauded the achievement, describing it as an important step towards strengthening preventive healthcare and protecting the health of India’s daughters.

The milestone reflects the coordinated efforts of healthcare workers, government departments and other stakeholders who have contributed to the successful implementation of the campaign.

The HPV vaccine helps protect against human papillomavirus (HPV), which is responsible for most cases of cervical cancer. The vaccination campaign aims to improve protection among eligible girls and reduce the future burden of this disease.

The achievement highlights India’s continued focus on preventive healthcare and expanding access to essential health services. Reaching more eligible girls through vaccination can play an important role in building a healthier future for the next generation.

The campaign’s progress also demonstrates the importance of public awareness, effective healthcare delivery and cooperation among different stakeholders in achieving major public health goals.