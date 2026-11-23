Nov 23: The Ayush Pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 is attracting large numbers of visitors with free healthcare consultations, yoga sessions, traditional food displays and interactive wellness activities.

Organised by the Ministry of Ayush, the pavilion is located at Hall No. 2, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and will remain open until 27 November. This year’s theme is “Ayush Ki Virasat Se Swasth Bharat Ka Vikas”, highlighting the role of India’s traditional healthcare systems in promoting healthy living.

The pavilion brings together several institutions under the Ministry of Ayush, showcasing Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Naturopathy and Sowa-Rigpa. Visitors can explore medicinal plants, traditional health practices, herbal preparations and dietary recommendations.

The Ayurveda section is offering OPD services and Prakriti Pariksha, while the All India Institute of Ayurveda is displaying commonly used herbs such as Ashwagandha, Amla, Shatavari and Guduchi. Visitors are also receiving information about the appropriate use of medicinal plants.

Traditional food products, including ragi cookies, Triphala Jam, Ayurvedic bread and herbal preparations, are among the other attractions. Interactive games and digital experiences are helping visitors learn about healthy eating and lifestyle habits.

Yoga demonstrations, personalised consultations, quizzes and asana competitions are also being organised. The Unani stall is presenting traditional preparations and digital health assessment facilities. Its OPD provided free consultations and medicines to 151 patients on 18 and 19 November.

The Siddha and Sowa-Rigpa sections are introducing visitors to their traditional healthcare practices, dietary principles and treatment approaches. The National Medicinal Plants Board is also displaying medicinal plants and distributing Shatavari plants to promote awareness.

Through these activities, the Ministry of Ayush is providing visitors with an opportunity to understand India’s traditional healthcare heritage and its relevance to preventive healthcare, nutrition and everyday wellness.