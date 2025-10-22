Indira IVF Expands Footprint in Karnataka with New Fertility Clinic in Shivamogga

Shivamogga, 22nd October 2025:

Indira IVF Hospital Limited (“Indira IVF”) has inaugurated its latest fertility clinic in Shivamogga, marking another step in improving access to reproductive healthcare across Karnataka. The new centre is set to make fertility care more accessible and reliable for individuals and couples in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr. Shyam Nandan Gupta, Zonal Business Director and Centre Head – Indira IVF, JP Nagar, Bangalore, as the Chief Guest. The event was also attended by Dr. Tejaswini B, Executive Director, Gynaecologist & IVF Specialist, and Centre Head, Indira IVF, Shivamogga.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch Mr. Nitiz Murdia, Managing Director, Indira IVF, said, “Our continued expansion reflects Indira IVF’s commitment to making fertility treatment accessible and reliable across different parts of the country. Shivamogga is a location that will allow us to reach more families who may not have had easy access to fertility care. Through this centre, we aim to create a space where individuals can seek guidance, treatment, and reassurance.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Shyam Nandan Gupta said, “It is a matter of pride for Shivmogga to welcome Indira IVF’s expertise and fertility care to our city. This new clinic stands as a beacon of hope for couples aspiring to begin their families, offering reproductive services conveniently and compassionately. The establishment of this centre will not only address key healthcare needs of our community but also strengthen Shivmogga’s position as a destination for medical excellence.”

Dr. Tejaswini B, Executive Director, Gynaecologist & IVF Specialist, and Centre Head, Indira IVF, Shivamogga said, “This centre has been proposed as a place of trust and care for couples in and around Shivamogga. Fertility journeys are deeply personal, and our goal is to ensure that every patient who walks through our doors receives care and clarity. We’re here to support them every step of the way.”