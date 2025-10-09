MatCare Wellness Private Limited Launches Maternity and Child Healthcare Hospital in Prayagraj

09 October 2025, Prayagraj, India:

MatCare Private Limited (“MatCare”) has launched its 3rd hospital in Plot No. 53 Civil Station, Mohalla Elgin Road, Prayagraj, located within a dedicated building designed specifically for maternity and child healthcare. The facility offers expertise, advanced infrastructure, and critical neonatal services to support expectant mothers, newborns, and high-risk pregnancies.

This expansion follows the encouraging response to MatCare’s first hospital in Varanasi, where over 150 deliveries and 250 NICU cases have been successfully managed since launch, reflecting the growing trust in MatCare’s approach to maternal and newborn health.

The hospital was inaugurated by Mr. Nand Gopal Gupta, Cabinet Minister, Prayagraj, and Mrs. Abhilasha Gupta, Former Mayor, Prayagraj. The event was also graced by the presence of Dr. Anjali Sharma, IVF Specialist & Centre Head, Indira IVF Prayagraj, Dr. Sueba F. Hussain, Center Head Matcare Wellness Prayagraj, and Dr. Rahul Jaiswal, NICU Unit Head Prayagraj.

MatCare is equipped with advanced induction and delivery rooms, modern operating theaters, and Level III NICU. Additionally, the facility will offer high-risk pregnancy management, minimally invasive gynaecological surgeries, neonatal surgical interventions, fetal medicine services, and postnatal rehabilitation, ensuring that mothers and newborns receive comprehensive, expert-led medical attention. A highly specialized team of medical experts, including paediatricians, gynaecologists, obstetricians, neonatologists, and fetal medicine specialists, will offer the standards of care.

On the occasion, Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, Whole time Director and CEO of Indira IVF, highlighted, “Every mother and newborn deserves access to quality care that is expert-led, compassionate, and supported by advanced medical technology. With the launch of MatCare’s third Maternity & Child Hospital in India, now in Prayagraj, it’s another step toward strengthening maternal and neonatal care.”

Mr. Nand Gopal Gupta, Cabinet Minister, Prayagraj, “I commend the launch of MatCare’s new facility in Prayagraj. A dedicated center for maternity and neonatal care is a welcome addition to the city’s healthcare infrastructure and may help improve timely access to essential services for families in need.”

Mrs. Abhilasha Gupta, Former Mayor, Prayagraj, “Strengthening healthcare infrastructure is vital for any growing city. MatCare’s arrival in Prayagraj is a positive step toward ensuring that women and children have access to specialized care close to home. It’s encouraging to see such focused investment in maternal and child health.”

Dr. Anjali Sharma, IVF Specialist & Centre Head, Indira IVF Prayagraj, “It’s great to witness the launch of MatCare’s in Prayagraj. I see this as a meaningful addition to the city’s healthcare landscape, one that will truly support women and children through some of life’s most delicate moments.”

Dr. Sueba F. Hussain, Center Head, MatCare Wellness Prayagraj, “Serving a diverse population, MatCare provides both quality and critical care through round-the-clock laboratory services, an in-house pharmacy, and several other essential offerings. Our goal is to deliver personalized treatment while upholding the highest standards of medical excellence.”

Dr. Rahul Jaiswal, NICU Unit Head, Prayagraj, “Neonatal care involves specialized care for ill or pre-mature newborn infants. With our NICU equipped to handle complex cases, we are prepared to support newborns through critical early stages, ensuring they receive the best possible start in life.”

With the launch, MatCare aims to take a step towards offering maternity and neonatal healthcare in India. By prioritizing Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, it aims to bridge the gap in access to maternity and child healthcare, addressing the growing need for maternity and gynaecology healthcare. By providing high-quality, integrated services that comprehensively address the needs of families, MatCare aims to become a trusted destination for expectant mothers and newborns, ensuring a safe and healthy start to life.