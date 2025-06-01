MGM Healthcare Unveils ‘Nalam’ Clinic for Personalised Medical Weight Loss Solutions

Chennai, 1st June 2025: MGM Healthcare has launched the ‘Nalam’ Institute for Metabolic Disorders and Hormonal Health to provide personalised, result-oriented weight loss support through medical care, nutrition guidance, lifestyle interventions, psychological counselling, and surgical options. Backed by a multidisciplinary team, the clinic will adopt a scientific and holistic approach—leveraging advances in medical science to assess individuals’ metabolic and hormonal profiles, as well as continual support, essential for producing results.

Actor Ms. Khushbu Sundar inaugurated the institute in the presence of senior management and key members of the hospital’s medical team.

Among Nalam’s flagship treatment plans is a personalised 3-month weight management program designed to shed excess fat, and to improve blood sugar levels, and cholesterol. Guided by specialists, the program ensures both safety and effectiveness. It also promotes lasting lifestyle changes, helping individuals achieve their long-term health goals.

In their comments, Dr. Urjitha Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare, said, “Overweight and obesity have emerged as one of the most pressing public health concerns of our time. One in 8 people worldwide are now living with obesity. In India, 24% of women, 23% of men, and about 8% of children are classified as overweight or obese. To combat this public health concern, we need personalised weight management guided by metabolic assessments and personalised insights into dietary science. Our newly launched ‘Nalam’ is a step forward in that direction. It brings together a multidisciplinary team—doctors, dietitians, psychologists, physiotherapists, and surgeons—to deliver a holistic, personalised care plan. More importantly, our commitment is not just to provide medical advice, but to walk with each individual on their journey until they achieve sustainable results and embrace healthier lifestyles.”

In his comments, Dr. M. Swamikannu, Director & Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, said, “Obesity is not just a matter of appearance or weight—it significantly increases the risk of serious non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and even certain cancers. We are pleased to introduce a specialised, science-based and result-oriented approach for people to lose weight. Our program follows a streamlined process, beginning and a multidisciplinary team is involved from the start. Patients undergo consultations with an endocrinologist for detailed metabolic evaluation and tailored medication, followed by sessions with dietitians who address eating habits, and nutritional needs. Based on these insights, we create customised diet and lifestyle plans. Psychologists also play a key role in the individual’s weight management journey.”