Meta Updates Ad Policy: Compliance Certification Made Mandatory for Real-Money Gaming in India

– Move Strengthens Legal Standards and Promotes Responsible Advertising in Online Gaming Sector

E-Gaming Federation (EGF), the unified voice of India’s online gaming sector, welcomes Meta’s latest update to its advertising guidelines for Real Money Gaming (RMG) ads in India. In a key policy shift, Meta will now require advertisers to submit legal compliance certificates issued by recognised self-regulatory industry bodies such as EGF. This move is a landmark step in enhancing transparency, ensuring legal alignment, and reinforcing ethical advertising practices within the digital gaming ecosystem.

This update by Meta is a recognition of the robust compliance frameworks developed by responsible industry bodies, and significantly, it establishes a clearer regulatory benchmark for gaming advertisements across one of the country’s largest digital platforms.

Meta’s decision to tighten its ad rules for real money gaming reflects a growing trust in industry-led mechanisms and credible self-regulatory organisations such as EGF. It further signals a shift toward greater institutional collaboration to curb illegal advertising practices and bring higher accountability to the sector.

“At EGF, we’ve been at the forefront of advocating for these much-needed reforms, engaging consistently with stakeholders to promote a regulatory environment that balances innovation with responsibility. It’s encouraging to see our efforts reflected in platform-level policy shifts that not only validate the importance of credible, compliant operators but also pave the way for greater transparency, accountability, and long-term trust in digital advertising across the real money gaming sector,” said Anuraag Saxena, CEO, E-Gaming Federation.

This development also complements the industry’s efforts on the ongoing partnership with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). As part of this collaboration, a dedicated monitoring cell has been established to screen and report illegal offshore betting and gambling advertisements. The cell is also tasked with identifying real money gaming ads that may be in violation of the ASCI Code and supporting improved compliance across digital platforms.

With gaming emerging as a high-growth digital sector in India, safeguarding the ecosystem from misleading or unlawful advertising is critical. Meta’s recognition of EGF-issued certificates not only strengthens due diligence for advertisers but also sets a precedent for other platforms to follow suit in promoting fair play, consumer safety, and regulatory alignment.