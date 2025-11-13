On account of World Diabetes Day 2025, Aarthi Scans & Labs launches a Nation Wide Free Blood Sugar Testing Camp

To mark World Diabetes Day observed on 14th, Nov annually, Aarthi Scans & Labs is rolling out a special “Sugar-Free India” diabetes awareness campaign from November 14-16, 2025 across major cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Trivandrum. For three days only, participants can receive a free blood sugar (FBS) test, an HbA1c test for just ₹99, and personalized support at their nearest branch, spanning over 86 centres nationwide. This initiative, hosted at NABL-accredited Aarthi labs with over 37 years of trust, aims to make diabetes screening accessible to all; simply contact your city’s Aarthi Scans & Labs branch to book your slot and take the first step towards better diabetes awareness and prevention.

DATE: Friday, November 14, 2025