Peerless Hospital Guwahati successfully treats Kokrajhar patient with Advanced Botulinum Toxin Therapy

Guwahati, June 19 : Peerless Hospital Guwahati has successfully treated a 63-year-old patient from Kokrajhar district suffering from complex cervical dystonia, a debilitating neurological movement disorder characterized by painful involuntary twisting and abnormal posturing of the neck. The patient underwent a customized botulinum toxin injection procedure under the care of Dr. Rajeshkumar V. Kurmi, Consultant Neurologist at Peerless Hospital, on June 5, 2026.

Following the treatment, the patient experienced a significant reduction in pain and abnormal neck movements over the subsequent weeks, enabling him to resume his daily activities with renewed confidence and independence. The successful outcome highlights the growing role of advanced neurological interventions in improving the quality of life for patients with complex movement disorders across Northeast India.

According to Dr. Rajeshkumar V. Kurmi, Consultant Neurologist at Peerless Hospital Guwahati, botulinum toxin therapy has emerged as one of the most effective treatment options for cervical dystonia and several other neurological disorders. “Botulinum toxin therapy has revolutionized the treatment of many movement disorders. With proper patient selection and expert administration, it can significantly improve symptoms and restore quality of life,” he said.

Cervical dystonia is a neurological condition that causes involuntary muscle contractions, forcing the head and neck into abnormal positions. The disorder can result in severe pain, restricted movement, and considerable disruption to daily life. Early diagnosis and timely intervention are crucial in preventing long-term disability and improving patient outcomes.

Botulinum toxin therapy works by temporarily blocking abnormal nerve signals responsible for excessive muscle contractions. The treatment is widely used to manage cervical dystonia, blepharospasm, hemifacial spasm, post-stroke spasticity, cerebral palsy-related spasticity, chronic migraine, excessive drooling associated with Parkinson’s disease, and selected tremor disorders.

Commenting on the successful outcome, Dr. Gautam Kr Das, Chief Executive Officer, Peerless Hospital Guwahati, said,

“The successful treatment of this patient underscores the growing capabilities of advanced neurological care available in Assam today. At Peerless Hospital Guwahati, we are committed to bringing world-class treatment options closer to the people of the Northeast, reducing the need for patients to travel outside the region for specialized care. This outcome reflects our continued focus on clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centric healthcare, enabling individuals with complex neurological conditions to lead healthier and more productive lives.”

The successful treatment reinforces Peerless Hospital Guwahati’s commitment to providing advanced neurological care and state-of-the-art treatment options to patients across Assam and the Northeast region. Through specialized expertise, advanced technology, and patient-centric care, the hospital continues to expand access to comprehensive neurological services closer to home.