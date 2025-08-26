SSO Cancer Hospital Becomes the First in Mumbai to Launch AI-Powered Diagnostics for Cancer Care

Mumbai, 26th August 2025: Specialty Surgical Oncology (SSO) Cancer Hospital today hosted the SSO Clinician Forum: AI-led Innovation in Cancer Care, bringing together clinicians and healthcare partners to discuss the future of oncology. The event highlighted how technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital tools can transform cancer detection, treatment, and survivorship in India. In a pioneering step for cancer care in Mumbai, SSO Cancer Hospital today announced a strategic partnership with Qure.ai at the SSO Media and Clinician Forum: AI-led Innovation in Cancer Care. The hospital becomes the first in Mumbai to integrate Qure.ai’s AI-powered Incidental Pulmonary Nodule (IPN) detection into its oncology workflows. The tool can systematically detect nodules as small as 6mm on routine chest X-rays, enabling early diagnosis, quicker treatment decisions, and seamless coordination among radiology, pulmonology, and oncology teams.

How does this diagnostic tool help? Pulmonary nodules are small spots (growths) in the lungs that are often detected incidentally (by chance) when patients undergo chest X-rays or CT scans for unrelated reasons. Many nodules are harmless, but some can be early-stage lung cancers. Detecting and monitoring these nodules early is important, as lung cancer survival rates dramatically improve when the cancer is caught at stage I compared to later stages such as stage III or IV. Once detected, patients can be guided into a structured care treatment at the earliest by linking them with thoracic surgeons, pulmonologists, and oncologists—making diagnosis and treatment faster, and potentially life-saving.

Image: L to R Pranav Tandan qure.AI Dr Jitesh Rajpurohit Thoracic Surgeon Dr Vivek Sukumar Surgical Oncologist Dr Sanket Mehta Surgical Oncologist and founder of SSO Cancer Hospital and Dr Jageshwar Pandey CEO SSO Hospital

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Sanket Mehta, Surgical Oncologist and founder of SSO Cancer Hospital, said:

“At SSO, we have always believed that innovation must serve patients first. By bringing AI diagnostic tools into the SSO ecosystem, we are bringing world-class AI solutions into our cancer care pathways—making diagnosis faster, more accurate, and accessible. This is a critical leap forward in our journey to provide affordable and outcome-driven oncology care in India.”

Highlighting the clinical potential, Dr. Jitesh Rajpurohit, Thoracic Surgeon at SSO Cancer Hospital, added:

In cancers like lung and esophageal, where every week counts, AI can make the vital difference between early-stage treatment and curability and late-stage palliative care. Incorporating AI into diagnostics and surgical planning allows us to identify disease earlier, personalise patient treatment, and ultimately improve survival rates for our patients.”

From a patient-centred perspective, Dr. Vivek Sukumar, Surgical Oncologist, SSO Cancer Hospital, emphasised the balance between technology and empathy: