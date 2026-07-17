Successful Cardio-Neuro Ablation at KIMSHEALTH

Thiruvananthapuram July 17: Doctors at KIMSHEALTH, successfully treated a 27-year-old patient, with low heart rate through ‘Cardio-Neuro Ablation’, an advanced minimally invasive procedure. The young man from Thiruvananthapuram, with a history of recurrent episodes of loss of consciousness and persistent fatigue at work, was brought to the Department of Emergency Medicine, KIMSHEALTH . On evaluation, he was found to have a dangerously low heart rate of just 32 beats per minute.

Traditionally, such patients would require a permanent pacemaker implantation, whereas in this particular case, the medical team led by Dr. Anees Thajudeen, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, KIMSHEALTH, opted to perform the recently developed ‘Cardio-Neuro Ablation’. This procedure targets the intrinsic cardiac nerves responsible for excessive inhibition of heart rate. Using radiofrequency energy, these nerves were carefully ablated, to restore and stabilize the heart’s rhythm without the need for a permanent implant.

“This successful keyhole intervention highlights an emerging treatment option for patients with low heart rates, highlighting a potential shift in the management of such complex cases”, said Dr.Thajudeen.

The patient was discharged three days post procedure, and has now returned to his normal routine. Dr.Subash S, Consultant, Dr.Hari Dev J J, Associate Consultant, Cardiac Anesthesia, were also part of the two-hour-long procedure.