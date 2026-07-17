PVR NEST Partners with St. Jude India ChildCare Centres to Raise Awareness on Childhood Cancer Through Cinema

July 17: PVR NEST, the CSR arm of PVR INOX Limited, has partnered with St. Jude India ChildCare Centres to launch ‘Renu vs the City’, a moving public service film under its ‘Let’s Start Doing Good’ Sustainable Development Goals initiative. The film will be screened across PVR INOX cinemas in Delhi and Gurugram, using the power of cinema to raise awareness about childhood cancer and encourage greater understanding, empathy and support for children and families undergoing treatment.

Renu vs the City is a poignant and beautifully crafted film that captures the courage, resilience and hope of families navigating a childhood cancer journey. The film highlights the importance of timely treatment, holistic care and a strong support system, reminding audiences that healing extends far beyond medicine and that every child deserves the opportunity to complete treatment with dignity and hope.

Through Let’s Start Doing Good, PVR NEST continues to leverage cinema as a platform for social impact, bringing important development issues to the big screen and encouraging audiences to become active participants in building more compassionate and inclusive communities.

Speaking on the partnership, Ms. Deepa Menon, Founder – PVR NEST and Sr. Vice President – Corporate Communications & CSR, PVR INOX Limited, said,

“For nearly two decades, PVR NEST has been creating safe and inclusive spaces where women, children and communities can access care, dignity and opportunity. Through Let’s Start Doing Good, we are extending that commitment to the big screen by bringing stories that inspire empathy and meaningful action. Renu vs the City is a deeply moving reminder that every child battling cancer deserves not only quality treatment but also compassion from family and community. We are proud to partner with St. Jude India ChildCare Centres to share this important message with audiences across Delhi and Gurugram.”

Mr. Anil Nair, CEO, St. Jude India ChildCare Centres, said,

“Renu vs the City shows that behind every childhood cancer journey is a family navigating immense challenges with courage and hope. We are grateful that this film shines a light on the importance of holistic care in helping children complete treatment and look towards a healthier future. We hope that as audiences watch the film in cinemas, it inspires greater empathy, understanding and support for children and families facing cancer.”

By bringing Renu vs the City to cinema audiences across Delhi and Gurugram, the initiative aims to inspire meaningful conversations and reinforce the importance of standing together with every child on their journey towards recovery.