Alpha Impulsion receives the Prize for Game-Changing Innovation for European Launch Solutions

Prize for Game-Changing Innovation for European Launch Solutions.

Alpha Impulsion recognized by the European Union* for a major innovation for more economical, more efficient, and debris-free space mobility. Animperative breakthrough for the future of European space activities.

Brussels, Jan 27 – Alpha Impulsion, a space startup based in Toulouse and Naples, has received an award from the European Union in recognition of its major technological innovation in the field of space access. Alpha Impulsion is the first enterprise to receive international recognition for a space propulsion solution combining, from its inception, the challenges of sustainable use of Earth’s orbit, competitiveness, and sovereignty.

The €950,000 award recognizes developments in autophage propulsion, for the next-generation of launchers and satellites, enabling access to space without orbital debris. This is an essential step for a European space program whose sovereignty is constantly being challenged.

The autophagerocket engine developed by Alpha Impulsion is a paradigm shift: the vehicle’s fuselage is consumed by the rocket engine as fuel. An autophage vehicle burns and shortens like a candle, leaving no wasteful debris in orbit once the mission is complete. This technology also stands out for its operational responsiveness, allowing for controlled ignition and shutdown sequences, its use of green, non-toxic, and non-explosive propellants, and its higher performance, thanks to a reduction in deadweight. This represents a 40% reduction in liftoff mass and thus a 40% reduction in launch costs, as compared to conventional solutions.This capability offers better control of the trajectory, optimization of mission phases, and fine-tuning to the requirements of modern missions.

The satellite segment represents a total market of €5.9 billion, with established players for orbital mobility to GEO such as Thales Alenia Space and Airbus DS, new entrants for in-orbit services such as Astroscale, Exotrail, and D-Orbit, and exploration missions with players such as Meridian Space Command, with whom Alpha Impulsion has been working since 2025.

Marius Celette, co-founder and president of Alpha Impulsion, said in Brussels: “By recognizing the work of Alpha Impulsion, DG DEFIS is highlighting the importance of fostering disruptive players for the next generation of European space technology, a new generation which must restore our continent’s leadership in space technology. Nevertheless, we shouldn’t sacrifice our commitments to clean, sustainable, and regulated space transportation at the service of European strategic autonomy. This is now only achievable by letting go of the ‘follower’ stance and backing our own disruptive technologies. We sincerely appreciate the decision and vision of DG DEFIS.”

By 2028, Alpha Impulsion aims to market propulsion solutions for satellites and future launch vehicles that meet the growing global demand for access to space, while helping to reduce congestion in low Earth orbit.

*The European Union (European Commission ; DG DEFIS), including the fact that it was a preparatory action funded by the European Parliament.

Zero waste, clean future.