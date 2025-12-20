India hands over three Quick Impact Projects in Myanmar

Yangon, Dec 20: Reaffirming its support for Myanmar’s development, India handed over three Quick Impact Projects (QIP) on Saturday dedicated to the socio-economic benefit of the people of Mandalay Region in the Southeast Asian nation.

The handing-over ceremony for the QIP of the Weaving and Vocational sector Development Project was held in the presence of Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur, Chief Minister of Mandalay Region U Myo Aung and Deputy Minister for Cooperatives and Rural Development U Thaik Soe in Mandalay.

“Under this project, a flexible rapier loom, a modern high-tech weaving machine made in India, has been installed at the Saunder Weaving and Vocational Institute in Amarapura, Mandalay Region. The project aims to support vocational education development in weaving, 10 traditional Myanmar arts (handicrafts) supported by deployment of modern machinery and technology,” read a statement issued by the Embassy of India in Yangon

Additionally, another QIP, for a one-story building for the Girls Training School in Mandalay Region, was inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador, Chief Minister U Myo Aung and Deputy Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Than Soe in Mandalay on Saturday. The new school building aims to provide a spacious, safe and comfortable learning environment for young students from the Mandalay region.

Furthermore, a third QIP for Investigation into tar-free and dry type gasification process with slow pyrolysis products of agriculture waste was inaugurated in the presence of Ambassador Abhay Thakur and Htay Thwin, Director General of the Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training in Myanmar’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

The initiative supports rural electrification, clean energy development and environmental conservation while promoting local capacity-building.

“These projects under the QIP initiative of the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) framework underscores India’s continued commitment to support Myanmar’s socio-economic development through targeted, people-centric initiatives, spanning skill development, child welfare, and clean energy research, etc. The successful completion and handover of these projects further reaffirm the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries,” the Indian Embassy mentioned.

