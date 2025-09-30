FIBO Arabia opens tomorrow in Riyadh as the region’s largest fitness and wellness event

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 30 September 2025: The inaugural edition of FIBO Arabia, the MENA region’s leading international trade exhibition for health, fitness, and wellness, officially opens tomorrow.

Taking place from 1 – 3 October at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, the event is expected to attract over 10,500 visitors, more than 140 regional and international exhibitors, and 50 globally recognised speakers, positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of a rapidly evolving global wellness economy.

Organised by RX Arabia under the theme ‘For a Strong and Healthy Society’, FIBO Arabia aligns with Vision 2030 and is supported by the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Sport as the Executive Partner, and the Ministry of Health as the official Wellness & Longevity Partner. Thus, highlighting the Kingdom’s approach to building a healthier, more active society while promoting economic diversification and attracting global investment in health-related industries.

The event’s debut will bring together leading brands from over 18 countries, featuring exhibitors such as Technogym, Life Fitness, DRAX, Matrix, BH Fitness, Precor, Les Mills, Therabody, Delta Fitness, and Wellness First. The international presence underscores the Kingdom’s growing influence in the global health and wellness sector, providing a platform for regional and global businesses seeking to enter one of the world’s most vibrant fitness markets.

Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director of Middle East and Emerging Markets at RX, said: “FIBO Arabia represents a significant shift for the region’s health and wellness economy. With world-class content, global participation, and visionary government backing, we are proud to launch a platform that drives both commercial growth and public impact in a new era for fitness in Saudi Arabia. “The show has been designed to reflect the energy, ambition, and innovation that define the Kingdom’s transformative journey. From supporting local entrepreneurs to welcoming global industry giants, FIBO Arabia is about enabling progress at every level, empowering people to live healthier lives, building a stronger wellness ecosystem, and opening the door to one of the world’s most exciting growth markets for fitness and wellbeing.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore five experiential arenas, including the Performance Arena, which will host the FIBO Arabia x Saudi Bodybuilding Federation National Championship, a qualifier for the IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships. The Strength Arena, developed in partnership with the Saudi Strength Sports Committee, will showcase an IPF-sanctioned powerlifting competition.

The Group Fitness Arena, in exclusive partnership with Les Mills, will feature several high-impact workouts. A technology-driven Tech Arena, powered by the Saudi Rowing Federation, will include VR endurance challenges and connected rowing races. Meanwhile, the Calisthenics Arena, presented with Saudi-based Rhythm Calisthenics, will host competitions that test strength, agility, and coordination.

FIBO Arabia’s thought leadership conference will be a cornerstone of the show, offering a dynamic programme of high-level discussions across performance science, women’s health, wellness innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment strategy.

Day one opens with The CEO Summit, featuring ministerial keynote speeches and insights into the Kingdom’s fitness sector. This will be followed by a presentation from Herman Rutgers, Co-Founder of EuropeActive, on ‘The international health & fitness sector; trends and a view towards 2030’. Elsewhere, Paul Bedford, Director of Retention Guru, will present a session titled ‘Avoiding the retention mistakes made in mature markets’, sharing data-driven insights for gym operators and investors.

Day two highlights include a discussion as part of the B2C Forum between Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, and Nathan Hyland, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lapaix Hyland, on consumer trends in fitness fashion and lifestyle. Later that day, a panel discussion featuring heavy hitters from Apex Management, KUN Sports, RG FIT, and Leejam Sports Company will explore the latest trends in gym layouts, as part of the session ‘Optimising gym design for Saudi Arabia’s fitness boom’.

On the final day, several sessions will take place, including one led by Bruno Franca, Co-founder and COO of Shift Clinics, who will address how to embed wellbeing into leadership and culture to ensure long-term business success. Additionally, Rawan Al Saadi, a fitness professional for Les Mills, will delve into women’s fitness.

FIBO Arabia reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to placing wellbeing and quality of life at the heart of its transformation journey. As the fitness sector expands to meet the needs of a young, health-conscious population and a growing number of investors, the event provides a platform for both market growth and community engagement.