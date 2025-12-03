Rajasthan HC stays Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam, orders release of syllabus

Jaipur, Dec 3: The Rajasthan High Court has put an immediate stay on the Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam 2024, which was scheduled to be held on December 7.

The order was issued by Justice Ashok Kumar Jain while hearing a petition filed by Yaduraj and others challenging the conduct of the exam without a prescribed syllabus.

During the hearing, the court expressed concern over the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) proceeding with the exam despite not releasing a new syllabus for the recruitment process.

The bench stated that examining without a defined syllabus would be unfair to the candidates. The High Court directed RPSC to release the official syllabus first and ensure a minimum 30-day gap between its publication and the new examination date.

The recruitment advertisement issued in September covered 574 vacancies across 30 academic subjects. However, no updated syllabus was shared by the commission, leading to confusion and objections among applicants.

The High Court had earlier summoned the RPSC Secretary on the matter, highlighting the procedural lapse.

According to the petitioners’ counsel, Advocate Rampratap Saini, the commission provided insufficient time for candidates to prepare, given that no syllabus was shared after applications were invited. He argued that this violated principles of fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

The court reiterated that in any government recruitment process, releasing the syllabus well in advance is mandatory so candidates receive adequate preparation time. It further clarified that the exam cannot be conducted until these directives are complied with.

The recruitment drive had received an overwhelming response, with nearly 92,000 candidates applying for the advertised posts. The court’s intervention has now brought temporary relief to the applicants, who had been demanding clarity on the syllabus and schedule. Will the RPSC now release the syllabus and notify the revised examination date in accordance with the court order, is what is being looked upon, said candidates.

–IANS