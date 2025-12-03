MoS Singh, visiting Egyptian youth delegation discuss advancements in AI and renewable energy

New Delhi, Dec 3: Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh on Wednesday met a visiting Egyptian youth delegation under the bilateral youth programme, discussing ongoing advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), renewable energy and sustainable development.

“Interacted with the youth delegation from Egypt under the bilateral Youth Exchange Programme. It was a pleasure to hear about their experiences visiting Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Agra and New Delhi. We also exchanged views on ongoing advancements in AI, renewable energy and sustainable development,” Singh posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports stated that the Egyptian Youth Delegation visited Dandi Kutir in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, a museum built on the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

While sharing pictures from the Egyptian youth delegation’s visit on X, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports wrote, “Under the International Youth Exchange Programme, the Egyptian Youth Delegation visited Dandi Kutir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat — a museum built on the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. Through immersive digital galleries and interactive exhibits, India’s rich heritage comes alive with innovation, allowing the delegates to gain deep insight into Gandhi’s enduring legacy. This experience let them engage with Gandhi’s leadership and India’s freedom struggle through the lens of technology.”

During the visit to India, the Egyptian youth delegation also visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports stated that the interaction highlighted India’s innovation-driven space ecosystem, its growing prominence on the global scientific stage, and reinforced bilateral collaboration and knowledge exchange.

“Under the International Youth Exchange Programme, the Egyptian Youth Delegation visited ISRO, Bengaluru, gaining firsthand insight into India’s pioneering advancements in space science and technology. The interaction highlighted India’s innovation-driven space ecosystem, its growing prominence on the global scientific stage, and reinforced bilateral collaboration and knowledge exchange,” Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports posted on X.

The Egyptian delegation also visited the Science Gallery in Bengaluru. In a post on X, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports stated, “Where Science Meets Society, the Egyptian Youth Delegation visited the Science Gallery in Bengaluru, Karnataka, esteemed for its interactive exhibits that seamlessly blend science, art, and innovation. The delegation engaged with hands-on activities and digital interfaces, witnessing how human-centric ideas can shape the science of the future.”

Last week, the Egyptian youth delegation met Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sport Mansukh Mandaviya, with discussions focused on bilateral ties, cultural affinities, and the delegates’ insights drawn from their experience in India.

“As part of the International Youth Exchange Programme, delegates from Egypt had an enriching interaction with Hon’ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya at Circuit House, Vadodara. The discussion touched upon the depth of India–Egypt relations, cultural affinities, and the delegates’ insights drawn from their experience in India. The interaction was followed by a traditional Gujarati Thali dinner, leaving the delegates with a memorable experience of India’s cultural warmth and hospitality,” Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports wrote in a post on X.

The Egyptian youth delegation also visited the i-Hub Incubation Centre in Gujarat, where they learnt the about supportive innovation ecosystem, interacted with entrepreneurs, and gained valuable insights into India’s rapidly expanding startup landscape, according to Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports statement on X.

Upon their arrival in Bengaluru on November 27, the Egyptian youth delegation received a warm welcome from the Department of Youth Affairs officials, according to Ministry of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The visit from November 26-December 3, focused on “Upscaling Youth Leadership in the Era of Artificial Intelligence,” marking the start of a meaningful exchange to foster collaboration, innovation, and cross-cultural learning.

–IANS