5th Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival 2026

~ Set to Transform the Skies Over TTDC Ocean View Mamallapuram into a Spectacular Canvas of Color ~

Chennai, Aug 15: This Independence Day weekend, the skies over Tamil Nadu will once again transform into a breathtaking canvas of colour, creativity and culture as the Department of Tourism, in association with Global Media Box proudly presents the 5th Edition of the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF) 2026 , scheduled from 14–16 August 2026 . The festival will be hosted at TTDC Ocean View Mamallapuram and will feature spectacular international kite flying displays every day from 3:00 PM until sunset.

The festival was inaugurated by Thiru S. Rajesh Kumar, Hon’ble minister of Tourism, Tamil Nadu in the presence of Dr. V.P. Jeyaseelan (IAS), Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism.

The festival will welcome more than 30 professional kite flyers from Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and India, who will present an extraordinary aerial display featuring over 200 giant show kites. These professionally flown inflatable masterpieces will transform the skies into a living gallery of colour, imagination and movement. To make this year’s festival more accessible and encourage greater domestic tourism, entry to the event will be completely free, enabling thousands of families and visitors to enjoy a world-class international spectacle along Tamil Nadu ‘s scenic coastline.

Among the major attractions this year are spectacular international show kites including the giant Sharktopus, the globally popular Labubu, the enormous Octopus, and many more exciting character and marine-themed creations that are expected to captivate visitors of all ages. Adding a uniquely Tamil identity to the festival , Tamil Nadu Team Skyters will proudly showcase its internationally acclaimed, award-winning cultural kites, including the iconic Poikkal Kuthirai (Folk Horse) and the elegant Thanjavur Dancing Doll. These giant cultural kites have represented Tamil Nadu at international kite festivals and have earned global appreciation for creatively celebrating the State’s rich heritage and traditions through the art of kite flying.

If favorable wind conditions prevail, visitors will also experience the magical LED Night Kite Show, where illuminated kites will light up the evening sky after sunset, creating an unforgettable visual spectacle.

Speaking about the Kite festival , Thiru S. Rajesh Kumar, Hon’ble minister of Tourism, Tamil Nadu said “Following the successful completion of four consecutive editions, the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival has emerged as one of Tamil Nadu Tourism’s most popular family-oriented tourism events. Year after year, the festival has witnessed remarkable growth in visitor attendance, attracting families, photographers, domestic travellers and international visitors during the Independence Day holiday. What began as a niche international kite event has today evolved into a signature tourism attraction that showcases Tamil Nadu as a vibrant destination for experiential, cultural and coastal tourism. The Department of Tourism envisions the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival as a flagship tourism event that will further strengthen Tamil Nadu ‘s position on the global tourism map. The long-term objective is to develop TNIKF into one of the world’s leading international kite festivals by attracting participants from more than 30 countries, filling the skies with over 1,000 kites, and introducing an International Aerobatic Kite Flying Championship. This vision is aimed at increasing international tourist arrivals, encouraging domestic travel during the Independence Day holiday, extending visitor stays along Tamil Nadu ‘s coastline, generating economic opportunities for local businesses and communities, and establishing Tamil Nadu as a preferred destination for international cultural and tourism events.”

As a world-class professional event, the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival is designed exclusively as a spectator experience. All kite flying demonstrations are conducted only by invited professional kite flyers with extensive experience in handling giant inflatable and precision kites. To ensure uninterrupted performances and maintain the highest standards of public safety, visitors are requested not to bring or fly personal kites within or around the festival venue, as they may interfere with the professional flying displays.

All kite flying activities are conducted subject to favorable wind and weather conditions. The safety of participants and visitors remains the highest priority, and flying schedules, including the LED Night Kite Show, may be modified or cancelled depending on weather conditions.

Event Details