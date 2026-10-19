ABVP’s Campus Poll Gains Reflect Youth Support for Modi’s Development Vision: Odisha CM

Cuttack, Oct 19: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has described the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) electoral gains in student union polls across the state as a reflection of young voters’ support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda.

Addressing newly elected student union representatives at the Young Leaders’ Conclave-2026, held at the Cuttack Indoor Stadium on Sunday, Majhi highlighted the restoration of campus democracy after a gap of nearly a decade. He said the decision to bring back student elections demonstrated his government’s confidence in the younger generation.

The Chief Minister also criticised the previous government for discontinuing student union elections in 2017, alleging that the decision had weakened democratic participation on college campuses.

In a post on social media platform X, Majhi said his government had resisted calls to postpone the elections amid concerns about the mood of Gen Z voters. He described the peaceful conduct of the polls and the electoral outcome as a vindication of his government’s decision to restore the democratic process.

Referring to ABVP’s performance in Odisha and its success at Delhi University, Majhi asserted that the results reflected young people’s faith in Modi’s vision of development. His remarks came amid renewed political attention on student representation and campus-level electoral participation.

CM calls for responsible student leadership

Beyond electoral success, Majhi urged the newly elected representatives to focus on their responsibilities towards students and educational institutions.

He emphasised that winning an election should mark the beginning of public service rather than become a source of arrogance. Student leaders, he said, must work to address academic concerns, improve hostel facilities and resolve issues affecting their fellow students.

The Chief Minister also called for concerted efforts to make campuses drug-free and encouraged student representatives to counter misinformation through constructive engagement and responsible leadership.

He stressed that young people have an important role to play in nation-building and in realising the vision of a prosperous and developed Odisha.

Campus democracy back in focus

The revival of student union elections has brought campus politics back into focus across the state. Majhi’s address underscored his government’s emphasis on youth participation, democratic engagement and leadership development.

By urging elected representatives to prioritise student welfare and institutional improvement, the Chief Minister said the mandate should translate into meaningful action on campuses.

The event concluded with a broader appeal to the newly elected student leaders to use their positions to serve the student community and contribute to Odisha’s development.