Chevron Supports Central and West Texas Flood Relief Efforts

HOUSTON, July 11, 2025 — Chevron today announced a donation of $250,000 to three community partners, Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, Team Rubicon and the Fuel Relief Fund, to support flood relief efforts in Central and West Texas.

Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country will receive $100,000 to support local organizations providing rescue, relief and recovery services.

Team Rubicon will receive $100,000 to assess damage, manage volunteers and prepare for large-scale debris removal in the impacted areas.

Fuel Relief Fund will receive $50,000 to supply fuel for volunteer equipment and assist displaced residents and emergency responders.

In addition to the donation, Chevron is introducing a 2:1 employee match contribution program, up to $250,000. This initiative allows Chevron to amplify its own employees’ giving to broaden its impact.

“Chevron has a long history of responding to the needs in communities where we operate. Our partnership with these outstanding organizations will help provide essential aid to those impacted by the catastrophic floods,” said Laura Lane, Chevron Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. “We also extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the volunteers and first responders who have worked tirelessly on the front lines of the relief efforts. They are who make us all Texas strong, Texas proud.”

Chevron maintains a significant presence in Texas. With its corporate headquarters in Houston, the company also operates crude oil fields, a refinery, technical facilities and a network of pipeline assets throughout the state.