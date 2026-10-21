CM Vijay Pays Homage to Police Martyrs, Praises Force’s Unwavering Commitment to Public Safety

Chennai, Oct 21: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday paid tribute to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to protecting citizens and maintaining law and order.

In a message marking Police Commemoration Day, the Chief Minister described the police force as a vital pillar of public safety and national security. He lauded personnel for their tireless service, often under difficult and unpredictable circumstances, and called for greater recognition of their contributions to society.

Recalling the sacrifice of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives while defending the country along the Ladakh border in 1959, Vijay said their courage remains an enduring symbol of duty and devotion to the nation.

Paying homage to police martyrs across the country, he honoured those who died while performing their responsibilities to preserve peace, protect lives and uphold the rule of law.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the demanding nature of police service, noting that personnel are frequently called upon to respond to emergencies, natural disasters, road accidents, criminal incidents and other threats to public safety. Their responsibilities often extend beyond regular working hours, requiring constant vigilance and an unwavering readiness to act whenever circumstances demand.

Vijay praised the dedication of officers and personnel who continue to discharge their duties despite long hours, limited rest and challenging working conditions. He noted that their commitment plays a crucial role in protecting communities, preventing crime and ensuring public order.

Emphasising the importance of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice, the Chief Minister urged people to honour fallen personnel and acknowledge the efforts of those continuing to serve on the front lines of public safety.

He called for collective appreciation of the police force’s exemplary service, describing its members as a protective shield for society.

The message served as both a solemn remembrance of police personnel who lost their lives in service and a tribute to the thousands who continue to safeguard citizens amid everyday risks and extraordinary emergencies.

Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21 in memory of the 10 CRPF personnel killed in an ambush by Chinese forces at Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959. The occasion honours police personnel across the country who have died in the line of duty and recognises the sacrifices made in the service of the nation.