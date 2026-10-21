Nikon India Introduces Authorized Local Service and Support for RED DSMC3 Products​

October 21 2026: Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. today announced the introduction of authorized local repair and customer support for eligible products within RED Digital Cinema’s current DSMC3 range. Supported by trained service personnel and dedicated tools, equipment and parts, the new capability will provide RED DSMC3 customers in India with more accessible local service and technical support.

At launch, local repair services will be available for eligible DSMC3 products. Support arrangements for other RED products may vary according to product generation, repair requirements, technical capability, and parts availability.

This move reflects Nikon’s long-term commitment to the market and its growing understanding of the customer base for RED’s advanced cinematic products, while making service and solutions more accessible to both professional and aspiring filmmakers. Considering the strong presence of high-end filmmaking in the South and West regions, Nikon India has carefully decided to establish a RED service center in Mumbai, also known as the city of Bollywood. To make service more accessible to RED customers throughout the country, Nikon India’s extensive branch service network, at six locations including Mumbai, will serve as drop-off and collection points, bringing service closer to RED customers.

To support the RED customers, the following dedicated contact channels will be available:

Toll Free No.: 1800-102-7346

Nikon RED Dedicated Email Address: red-india.support@nikon.com

Nikon India Mumbai Service Center: Nikon India Mumbai Service center located at 202, Satellite Silver, 2nd Floor, Marol Naka, Andheri Kurla Road, Near Marol Naka Metro Station, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400059, India.

Hours of Operation: 9:30 AM and 6:00 PM.

With the introduction of local repair services and customer support for RED products, Nikon aims to further strengthen confidence within the professional imaging ecosystem by enabling faster service accessibility, streamlined support experiences, and enhanced operational convenience for customers in India.