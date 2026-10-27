Commodore Slims Down for the Holidays: The Ultimate Version of the Slimline Commodore 64C Now Arriving on Doorsteps, Available to Purchase Today

DOVER, DELAWARE – October 27, 2026 – Commodore, the iconic consumer electronics company behind the best selling home computer of all-time, announced today that, following initial pre-order campaigns, the Commodore 64C Ultimate has begun arriving at doorstops ahead of Christmas, as promised. Those who didn’t pre-order need not worry, as the Commodore 64C Ultimate is available for purchase today.

The second act in Commodore’s 64 Ultimate story, the new Commodore 64C Ultimate once again honors the past while looking to the future, faithfully reproducing the much requested ‘Slimline’ edition of the original Commodore 64C, first released in 1986 while incorporating much-needed modern conveniences, including HDMI and USB support.

The original Commodore 64C delivered a refresh to the aesthetics of the machine, ditching the original ‘breadbin’ design and delivering a sleeker, slicker computer that was significantly more contemporary in form. Doubling down on their commitment to authenticity, Commodore re-acquired the tooling that was used for the original 64C to create the cases for the Ultimate version.“While more advanced Commodore machines in 1986 were being embraced by those looking towards the next generation, the 64C was able to stand port-to-port with its newer siblings to show that there was plenty of life left in the 8-bit generation, “said Peri Fractic, President & CEO, Commodore International. “The same can be said for the 8-bit generation in 2026. New software is in development from our incredible community every day, creating a thriving ecosystem for gamers, musicians, programmers and more. This truly is our Ultimate era.”

Released in 2025, the debut of the Commodore 64 Ultimate was rapturously received by the Commodore community, with the hardware hailed a “10/10 masterpiece” by IGN and others, impressing users by forgoing software emulation and instead offering a true cycle-accurate, high-performance recreation of the original hardware thanks to the implementation of FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) technology. All hardware in the Commodore 64 Ultimate line-up offers up to 99% compatibility with all original software and peripherals including monitors, printers, joysticks and game cartridges.

A fitting celebration for the 40th anniversary of its initial debut, the Commodore 64C Ultimate retains the same superlative performance of last year’s Commodore 64 Ultimate, but with a few tweaks, including the latest version of firmware and of course the slimline footprint sought after by the community. More than just a games machine or emulated micro console, the Commodore 64 Ultimate is endlessly practical, offering a perfect introduction to BASIC coding, reflecting a time when home computing was friendlier and far less distracting. Also new to the Commodore 64C Ultimate is compatibility with a regular USB mouse. Shipping with a full GEOS Suite, users can use a USB mouse should they wish, and instantly access a variety of tools and creative software covering word processing, spreadsheets, file managers, paint programs and so much more.

The drive for authenticity continues through its comprehensive User Guide, designed to match the original 64C as well as Quick Start instructions that ship with the hardware. And for those wishing to forgo the need to trawl through their attic to find old software, gamers will be pleased to hear that every Ultimate ships with a newly-updated USB Cassette that offers quick access to over 100 games, demos, and more.

Commodore had previously stated that the Commodore 64C Ultimate would arrive with fans who pre-ordered prior to Christmas, and is delighted that some enthusiasts have already started receiving their computers to much excitement. For those who didn’t pre order, the Commodore 64C Ultimate is available today in three eye-catching editions:

BASIC Beige ($299.99) – A flawless replica of the original

($299.99) – A flawless replica of the original Starlight Edition ($349.99) – Translucent case with game-reactive LED case & keyboard lighting

($349.99) – Translucent case with game-reactive LED case & keyboard lighting Founder’s Edition ($499.99) – PVD gold keycaps, real 24k gold-plated Commodore and Power badges, and a gently translucent white case

Exclusive to the Founders Edition, gamers will also receive the following (sent separately / not included in box):

Gold Seal commemorative Commodore ‘Share’ Certificate

Commodore Flag

24k Gold ‘Dog Tags’ Commodore 64 & Power Badge Necklace

The Commodore 64C Ultimate is available to purchase today. For more information, please visit commodore.net.